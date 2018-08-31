– The Sun News
Commissioners

Osun polls : Police denies deploying 30, commissioners to supervise arrangement

— 31st August 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The police force headquarters has has debunked reports making the rounds that it is deploying 30, commissioners of police to take charge of security and monitor the Osun State Gubernatorial Elections scheduled for September, 22, 2018.

Force public relations officer Jimoh Moshood, who made this known in a statement, said “The attention of the Nigeria Police Force has been drawn to publications in some sections of the media reporting that Thirty (30) Commissioners of Police will be deployed to supervise security arrangements for the Osun State Gubernatorial Elections coming up on 22nd September, 2018.

“The Force wishes to categorically state that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, during a one day Seminar on imperativeness of Police collaboration with essential stakeholders towards secured, free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria, held in Oshogbo, Osun State on 30th August, 2018, mentioned that there are Eight Area Commands in Osun State and a Commissioner of Police will be deployed to man each Area Command to supervise Security Arrangements for the Osun State Gubernatorial Election and not a Commissioner of Police to a Local Government in the State as reported.

“Consequently, critical stakeholders and the general public are enjoined to discountenance and disregard the report. Only Eight (8) Commissioners of Police (One to each Police Area command), will be deployed to Osun State to supervise Security Arrangements in the forthcoming Gubernatorial election in Osun State.

“The Nigeria Police Force will continue to hold the media in high esteem as a veritable partner in ensuring adequate security for all elections in the Country, the Force thereby implores the Media to amend their records”.

