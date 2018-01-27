The Sun News
Home / Politics / Osun polls: FRSC issues travel advisory

Osun polls: FRSC issues travel advisory

— 27th January 2018

NAN

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has issued a travel advisory to motorists in states around Osun State as its local government elections get underway.

The corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, issued the advisory in a statement on Saturday.

“Motorists are not allowed into any town within Osun, and are advised to use alternative routes to their various destinations.

“Those from Ibadan end to Akure can still use the usual route of Gbongan, Ile Ife, Ilesa, Ipetu-Ijesa, Akure as there will not be any restrictions whatsoever.

“The same route is advised to be used by motorists going to Ondo town as they will not be allowed into Ile-Ife town en route to Ondo.”

Kazeem advised motorists going to Ilorin from Akure axis to access Ekiti.

He urged them to exercise some patience till 3 p.m. when the election would have been concluded and normal traffic restored.

