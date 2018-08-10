– The Sun News
AREGBESOLA

Osun poll: Aregbesola urges intending Hajj pilgrims to pray for peace

— 10th August 2018

NAN

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State has urged the 599 Hajj Pilgrims in the state to pray for successful conduct of Sept.22 governorship election in the state while in the holy land.

Media Aide to Governor Aregbesola, Mr. Sola Fasure said, on Friday, in Osogbo, that the governor made the call during a farewell ceremony for the 2018 Hajj pilgrims.

Aregbesola urged the Hajj pilgrims to seek the face of God for free, fair, credible and peaceful gubernatorial election in the state.

He said the state was now in need of prayers ever than before, adding that their prayers would go a long way in enhancing peaceful governorship election in September.

“This is the most crucial period in our collective existence as people of Osun State as we are moving towards ensuring peaceful, and credible governorship election.

READ ALSO: Nigerians decry circulation of mutilated Naira notes

“The only thing I need from you is to pray for the success of the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state because we want peace to continue to reign in our state.

“Since Saudi Arabia is the holy Land where prayers are answered, I want you all to dedicate prayers for free, fair, credible and peaceful election to elect a worthy successor who will continue from where we will stop.”

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. Simeon Adebisi, said 599 intending Hajj pilgrims were leaving the state for 2018 Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Adebisi said the number was out of the 964 Hajj slots allocated to Osun by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), in Abuja.

