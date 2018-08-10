NAN

The Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, has called for more sponsors to sustain the dwindling fortunes of the Osun-Osogbo festival.

Olanipekun, who made the call at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, said the festival was being sustained with the support rendered by some prominent sponsors.

” We need more sponsors to ensure sustainability of the festival because without corporate sponsors, the festival will not be successful,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year’s edition of the festival will hold on Aug. 18.

The monarch commended the Chief Consultant on the festival, Ayo Olumoko, for his selflessness and support in ensuring that the yearly festival holds.

Olanipekun, however, solicited the support of states and the Federal Government as the Osun groove had been listed by UNESCO as a world heritage site.

Mr Kufre Ekanem, the Corporate Affairs Adviser of Nigerian Breweries Plc, said the company had been partnering with the organisers of the Osun- Osogbo festival.

He added that the festival was worth identifying with as it had continued to put Nigeria on the world tourism map.

“We believe this corporate partnership will not only enhance commercial activities in the town but will increase trade transactions and impacting positively on the economy,” he said.

Mr Bayo Onafuwa, Regional Manager, MTN, Nigeria, said that the company was committed to supporting the core traits of the Nigerian people through their arts and rich culture.

“We are proud to be supporting the Osun-Osogbo festival as it is a key celebration, especially in Yoruba land.

“Thousands of domestic and foreign tourists and Osun devotees gather in the town every year. We are happy to be part of the success story of the festival,” he said.

Mr Bojuwade Adebowale, Brand Manager, Seaman Plc, said visitors would be entertained with indigenous games and the winner would be awesomely rewarded by the company during this year’s edition of the festival.

“We have lots of activities for visitors and tourists that will be coming for this year’s festival.

“ We pledge to continually support the festival and ensure its continuity.

“We have been partnering with organisers of the festival in the last 29 years and we are still counting,” he said.

Earlier, Olumoko had expressed delight at the support of the co-sponsors of the festival inspite of the current economic challenges.

He urged other corporate sponsors to partner with the organisers on the yearly festival to preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage.