Osun-Osogbo festival: Monarch seeks more sponsors
Osun-Osogbo

Osun-Osogbo festival: Monarch seeks more sponsors

— 10th August 2018

NAN

The Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, has called for more sponsors to sustain  the dwindling fortunes of  the Osun-Osogbo festival.

Olanipekun,  who made the call at a press conference in Lagos on Friday, said the festival was being sustained with the support rendered by some prominent sponsors.

” We need more sponsors to ensure sustainability of the festival because without corporate sponsors, the festival will not be successful,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year’s  edition of the festival  will hold on Aug. 18.

The monarch commended  the Chief Consultant on the festival, Ayo Olumoko,  for his selflessness and support in ensuring that the yearly festival holds.

Olanipekun, however, solicited  the support of  states and the Federal Government as the  Osun groove had  been listed by  UNESCO as a world  heritage site.

Mr Kufre Ekanem, the Corporate Affairs Adviser of  Nigerian Breweries Plc, said  the company had  been partnering with the organisers of  the Osun- Osogbo festival.

He added that the festival was worth identifying with as it had continued to put Nigeria on the world tourism map.

“We believe this corporate partnership will not only enhance commercial activities in the town but will increase trade transactions and  impacting positively on  the economy,” he said.

Mr Bayo Onafuwa, Regional Manager, MTN, Nigeria, said that the company was committed to supporting  the core traits of the Nigerian people through their  arts and rich culture.

“We are proud to be supporting the Osun-Osogbo festival  as it is a key celebration, especially in Yoruba land.

“Thousands of domestic and foreign tourists and Osun devotees gather in the town every year. We are happy to be part of  the success story of the festival,” he said.

Mr Bojuwade Adebowale, Brand Manager, Seaman Plc, said  visitors would be entertained with indigenous games and the winner would be awesomely rewarded by the company during this year’s edition of the  festival.

“We have lots of activities for visitors and tourists that will be coming for this year’s  festival.

“ We pledge to continually support the festival and ensure its continuity.

“We have been  partnering with organisers of the festival in the last 29 years and we are still counting,” he said.

Earlier, Olumoko had expressed delight at the support of  the co-sponsors of the festival inspite of  the current   economic challenges.

He urged other corporate sponsors to partner with the organisers on the  yearly festival to preserve the state’s  rich cultural heritage.

