The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Osun mourns playwright Akinwumi Ishola
18th February 2018 - Ex convict nabbed for impersonating Ogun director of finance to swindle people
18th February 2018 - Nigeria recorded 2,478 road crashes in last 3 months of 2017 – NBS
18th February 2018 - Anambra community declares war against cultists
18th February 2018 - Government committed to safety of lives, property – Saraki
18th February 2018 - Nasarawa South lost over 50 people, 83 villages to herdsmen attacks in one month – TIDA
18th February 2018 - FG inaugurates joint committee on Work Safety
18th February 2018 - Illegal Refineries: Military deploys more amphibious swamp buggies
18th February 2018 - Bayelsa govt orders compulsory measles vaccination
18th February 2018 - My desire’s to create hope in disabled people – Bishop Jatau
Home / Cover / National / Osun mourns playwright Akinwumi Ishola

Osun mourns playwright Akinwumi Ishola

— 18th February 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Government has lamented the demise of a prominent Yoruba scholar, playwright and actor Professor Akinwumi Ishola, who died in Ibadan at the weekend.

Commissioner for Information Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, in a statement yesterday, described the death of the National Merit Award winner and fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters as a setback to the promotion of Yoruba language, culture and tradition and an irreparable loss to the Yoruba people.

He also expressed worries that with Ishola’s exit, the Yoruba are now left with a few noble leaders.

“The late Professor Akinwunmi Ishola was a good ambassador of Yoruba race and contributed immensely to the promotion of its culture, values and tradition through his movies, drama and writings. He was an embodiment of Yoruba knowledge, its people and society,” Baderinwa said.

He added:

“Ishola was a foremost Yoruba playwright and one of the few custodians of Yoruba literature and culture of repute. Part of his legendary works for the preservation and promotion of the Yoruba culture and tradition are Efunsetan Aniwura, O Le Ku, Saworoide, Koseegbe, Iyalode Tinubu, Olu Omo, Ogun Omode and many more.”

“He committed his life to the promotion of Yoruba culture through his creative works and valuable contributions to the international body of knowledge.

“May his soul rest in peace. May the work he has done in promoting our literature continue to endure and may our culture never die.”

Baderinwa called for the promotion of Yoruba language, values, culture and tradition by every Yoruba person.

He stressed that if such steps are not taken, danger loomed for the language because of the death of its prominent promoters.

The state House of Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker Honourable Najeem Salam has condoled with the entire Yoruba nation over the death of the Nigeria’s prolific writer.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said in a statement yesterday that his death was a great loss to the entire nation. 

“It is so unfortunate that  the cold hands of death plucked one of our  intelligentsias, Professor Akinwumi Ishola, who wrote his first play, Efunsetan Aniwura in 1961 and 1962 while he was still a student at the University of Ibadan,” Oyintiloye said.

He added:

“The linguist was renowned for works like ‘O Leku’ and the college anthem that is currently being sung in Wesley College, Ibadan, among other works.”

“Having written a number of plays and novels, Professor Ishola also went into broadcasting, creating a production company that has turned a number of his plays into television dramas and films. The wordsmith was also a visiting professor at the University of Georgia,” he said.

“Osun Assembly prays God to grant him eternal rest.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osun mourns playwright Akinwumi Ishola

— 18th February 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Osun State Government has lamented the demise of a prominent Yoruba scholar, playwright and actor Professor Akinwumi Ishola, who died in Ibadan at the weekend. Commissioner for Information Mr. Adelani Baderinwa, in a statement yesterday, described the death of the National Merit Award winner and fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters as a setback to…

  • Ex convict nabbed for impersonating Ogun director of finance to swindle people

    — 18th February 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State have nabbed an ex convict, one Surajudeen Adeleke Balogun, for allegedly impersonating and using the picture of a Director of Finance in the state civil service to perpetuate fraud on Facebook. The suspect, a fashion designer and indigene of Ijebu Ode, had reportedly opened a Facebook account as…

  • Nigeria recorded 2,478 road crashes in last 3 months of 2017 – NBS

    — 18th February 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that 2,478 road crashes occurred in the third quarter of 2017.  It reported that speed violations are the major cause of road crashes in the third quarter and it accounted for 44.51 percent of the total road crashes reported. The Bureau disclosed this in…

  • Anambra community declares war against cultists

    — 18th February 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The people of Ihiala community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state, on Sunday, resolved to put an end to activities of cultists in the area. As part of measures to actualise this dream, a stakeholders’ meeting was held in the town to discuss measures to put an end to this…

  • Government committed to safety of lives, property – Saraki

    — 18th February 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government is committed to the security of lives and property in every part of the country. He said the legislature would continue to collaborate with the executive to ensure that Nigerians are safe wherever they live across the country. Saraki…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share