Osun monarch hails Aregbesola’s commitment to infrastructure devt.

Cement Adeyi, Osogbo

Owa Obokun, Adimula of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran, has commended Governor Rauf Aregbesola administration’s commitment to infrastructure development in the state.

The monach gave the commendation, on Wednesday, when the governor paid him a courtesy visit in his palace before the commencement of the ‎goodwill visit to members of the APC in Ijesa South Federal Constituency ahead of the governorship election on September 22.

The traditional ruler enthused that Aregbesola’s giant stride in infrastructure development had spoken and would continue to speak for him.

He added that if the All Progressives Congress (APC) played by the rules and listened to elders’ advice on the way forward, victory in the forthcoming poll‎ was guaranteed.

Aromolaran, however, stressed that it was only God that had the final say in who becomes the next governor of the state. He said with prayers, anything could happen.

For a successful election, he urged politicians to stop maligning themselves for a better Osun and Nigeria to be achievable, saying that the winner of the election was only known to God and could be unlocked through prayers. ‎

“Aregbesola has done so well for Osun and deserves commendation from all angles, especially on roads and school infrastructure,” the monarh said.

“His works have always spoken for him and I am sure it will continue to. As for the coming gubernatorial elections on September 22, I want us all to understand that it is God that chooses a leader but with prayers our heart desires will be granted.

“Myself and the whole of Ijesaland, including the chiefs will continue to hail Aregbesola for his achievements, but I want to use this medium to appeal to the administration to do more for Ijeshaland.

“As we are pledging our unflinching support to the governor, I want to urge politicians in Osun and Nigeria at large to eschew politics of bitterness for the benefit of the state and the country at large.

Aregbesola said the team paid the visit to sensitise members of the party on the election.

He urged the people of the state to learn from Lagos who had enjoyed unprecedented development due to the fact that the state is enjoying unbroken regime of the progressive party.

He explained that the essence of allowing continuity in government in Osun is not for himself alone but for the benefit of the entire state as the spate of development being experienced will definitely continue under the APC‎ government.

He called on the residents not to allow the opposition take over the state ever again.

He said: “I want us to be very careful not to lose what we have. What we have is unparalleled ‎development which has never been experienced in the state since its creation.

“The state is going through a developmental phase and we must be careful not to halt the steady wind of positive change that is blowing across the state.

“I thank God for liberating Osun through our party and I urge us seriously to guide the state from being taken over by the opposition again,” Aregbesola said.