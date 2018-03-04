The Sun News
Home / National / Osun lawmaker lauds FG’s drive on projects

Osun lawmaker lauds FG’s drive on projects

— 4th March 2018

Mary Ajogwu

Chairman of Osu State House of Assembly Committee on Information and Strategy Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has said that the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led Federal Government at the centre was responsive given the demonstration of commitment to the Federal Government projects in the state.

In a press statement in Osogbo, capital of Osun State, the lawmaker lauded the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Gbongan-Iwo-Oyo Road.

According to him, “The Federal Government says it has spent  N2.8 billion on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Gbongan-Iwo-Oyo Road. Similarly, it gave an assurance that it. would complete the ongoing project worth  N537m Ojutu bridge in Ilobu, Osun.”

Oyintiloye said this expression of commitment and practical demonstration by release of funds was a good news to people of the state.

He noted that residents of the areas in particular and that people were could see the real dividends of democracy.

It would be recalled that Oyintiloye, in 2016 raised a motion, under  the matter of urgent public importance on Federal Government abandoned projects in the state.

At the time Oyintiloye, told the assembly  that abandoned federal projects ranging from road infrastructure, water scheme and housing stood at  about N20.318 billion.

He highlighted that the affected road projects which included was  N16.519 billion, while housing costs N2.955 billion and water scheme costs N844.342 million.

He also identified dualization of Mayfair junction-Lagere-Iremo-Enuwa-Ilesha bye pass road in Ile-Ife (22km), Gbongan-Iwo-Oyo S/B Road (46km), rehabilitation of Oshogbo-Ilesha road (27km), rehabilitation of Oyan Township pipeline and Iwo Township Water Supply Scheme among others.

He expressed worry  that Osun had least impact among other states that benefited from federal government projects, lamenting that  little offered to the state were still being abandoned.

When the contractors were mobilised and returned to the site and inspection conducted by the Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fasola this weekend, Oyintiloye said the development once again affirmed that the APC led federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari is a responsive and responsible government.

“It’s exciting, the narrative is changing, the Federal government listened to the clarion call of the state Assembly,  and different stakeholders, it’s heart warming that Osun is also getting her fair share.”

He said the projects would enhance free flow of good and services, promote economic,  job creation,  and compliment the efforts of the state in ensuring good road network, among other benefits .

He noted that with the quantum of infrastructure done by the Governor Rauf Aregbesola led Administration and the intervention of the Federal Government,  the state would be the best for it.

