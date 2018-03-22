The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Osun lawmaker lauds FG on Dapchi schoolgirls’ release
22nd March 2018 - APC celebrates release of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls
22nd March 2018 - FG recovers N9.2b from Whistle blowing policy, releases N1.2tr for capital budgets in 2017
22nd March 2018 - Fayose congratulates parents of released Dapchi girls
22nd March 2018 - JUST IN: Kidnapped Dapchi school girls released to military, says Gen. Nicholas
22nd March 2018 - Ibadan festival of colour, glitz, glamour
22nd March 2018 - NGO distributes drugs to rural women in Osun
22nd March 2018 - Ogundokun: Why I rejected money, ministerial offer from Abacha
22nd March 2018 - Arts Council launches 3m culture–friendly supporters’ drive for Eagles
22nd March 2018 - Omeruo: Poland, Serbia tests will lift Super Eagles confidence
Home / National / Osun lawmaker lauds FG on Dapchi schoolgirls’ release

Osun lawmaker lauds FG on Dapchi schoolgirls’ release

— 22nd March 2018

Chairman of House Committee on Information, Osun House of Assembly, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has described the release of abducted Dapchi school girls by Boko Haram as cheering news.

Oyintiloye in an interview with newsmen, on Thursday, in Osogbo, said that the determination and commitment of President Buhari on the rescue of the abducted girls was commendable.

The lawmaker said that the way and manner Federal Government and the security operatives responded to the release of the abducted girls was a demonstration of how sincere President Buhari-led administration was.

Oyintiloye (APC-Obokun) said the release of the abducted girls was a cheering news to the nation.

” The release of the abducted Dapchi is cheering and Federal Government must be commended for this effort.

”The release of the girls has redeemed our image as a nation and demonstration of President Buhari determination to secure lives of Nigerians”

Oyintiloye who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy urged government to ensure the release of the remaining girls as well as that of Chibok girls.

The lawmaker, however,  urged  Federal Government to provide adequate security in schools to prevent a repeat of the ugly incidence

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osun lawmaker lauds FG on Dapchi schoolgirls’ release

— 22nd March 2018

Chairman of House Committee on Information, Osun House of Assembly, Mr. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has described the release of abducted Dapchi school girls by Boko Haram as cheering news. Oyintiloye in an interview with newsmen, on Thursday, in Osogbo, said that the determination and commitment of President Buhari on the rescue of the abducted girls was…

  • APC celebrates release of abducted Dapchi schoolgirls

    — 22nd March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed delight over the release of the schoolgirls abducted from Government Girls Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State by the Boko Haram. In a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ruling party noted that it has demonstrated how government should…

  • FG recovers N9.2b from Whistle blowing policy, releases N1.2tr for capital budgets in 2017

    — 22nd March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government has recovered approximately N9.12 billion from its whistle blowing policy since it came into being. This is even as it is trying to amend the policy to accommodate instruments that will deal more with prevention, including using mystery shoppers to garner information as it is down in the United…

  • Fayose congratulates parents of released Dapchi girls

    — 22nd March 2018

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has congratulated parents of the abducted Dapchi Girls that were released today and sympathised with parents of five of the girls that reportedly died, describing the abduction of the girls as an indictment on the federal government and their release as “drama scripted by the government and its agents…

  • JUST IN: Kidnapped Dapchi school girls released to military, says Gen. Nicholas

    — 22nd March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Contrary to speculations that there was no military presence at Dapchi, Yobe State, when the Boko Haram terrorists dropped off the kidnapped students of Government Girls Science and Technical College (GGSTC), early Wednesday morning, the military said it was fully in ground but could not do much because of an already existing…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share