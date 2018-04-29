Osun lawmaker bags African Students Parliament award

The lawmaker representing Obokun constituency in the Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye was, last Thursday, honoured with Pan-Africa Exemplary Leadership Award of Excellence as an Icon of Nation Building in Nigeria.

The African Students’ Union Parliament (ASUP)who honoured him also inducted him as a patron of the union, through a six-man delegate led by the Speaker of the union, RT. Hon. Kewul Mensah in Osogbo.

ASUP is an umbrella body of students within the 54 African Union (AU) countries, founded in 1925 as at the time Africans who were schooling abroad were being confronted with series of challenges ranging from racism and colonialism among others.

Governor, State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lani Baderinwa expressed joy over Oyintiloye’s giant political strides, saying, the lawmaker has once again made the state proud.

The governor said, “Oyintiloye has brought his virtue into play once again, having demonstrated a high sense of ability in the media, politics and governance. He played a key role in our media team and his ability to Mobilize is second to none. The State Government of Osun is proud of him.”

While inducting the lawmaker as a patron of the Parliament, the Speaker, Rt Hon Kewul Mensah who was represented by the parliament’s Majority Leader, Lonata Tchakhimi pointed out that the lawmaker has, through his contributions to the development of the continent placed himself in the same calibre with Africa’s foremost nationalists like Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Kwame Nkrumah among others.

Mensah said that members of the union see Oyintiloye as a mentor for the youths and upcoming generations through his involvement in community development, effective parliamentary representation, sporting development and inspiring others for professional development.

The Chairman, Osun Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Abiodun Olalere attested to the uniqueness of the lawmaker which he described as the secret behind his recognition and recommendations for honours locally and internationally.

In his acceptance speech, Oyintiloye dedicated the award to his late mother and his constituency, Obokun, as he expressed joy that his contribution towards the development of his constituency, Osun in general and the nation at large is recognised beyond the sour of Nigeria.

He said, “I am so happy that the best I can say is to thank God for the gift of life, thank the governor, State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for giving me a platform to showcase myself and also thank the African Student Union Parliament (ASUP) for counting me worthy of the honour.

“Like I always say, the reward for good work is more work, hence, this award is a clarion call for me to do more as it indicates that people are watching.

The lawmaker then called on youths to rise and take their place in leadership and mentoring to liberate Africa from all form of underdevelopment, saying that the time has come for youths to take the bull by the horn.

Among those at the event were, the Director-General of Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), Mr Wale Idowu; the Olupasi of Ipasi, Oba Ezekiel Alaba Oludare and Alase of Ase-Ijesha, Oba Gabriel Adeniyi; Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Obokun Ward I, Prince E. A Adejoorin and members of the party, as well as Oyintiloye Women Group, Obokun Local Government.