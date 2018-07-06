The Sun News
Latest
6th July 2018 - Osun guber: Protest rocks Osogbo over alleged marginalisation of Osun West
6th July 2018 - Biafra: Four detained with Nnamdi Kanu freed
6th July 2018 - CAN suspends nationwide protest slated for July 11
6th July 2018 - God will not allow Buhari’s 2nd term bid – Archbishop Chukwuma
6th July 2018 - 1,500 officers appeal to Buhari to release 2015 ASP promotion
6th July 2018 - Buhari congratulates Gen. Momah at 75
6th July 2018 - Breaking: FG docks ex-Gov Suswam over illegal possession of fire arms
6th July 2018 - DG applauds UNN for recognizing the contributions Prof Ihekweazu
6th July 2018 - Enugu guber: Court declines to unseat Ugwuanyi, awards N1m cost against Eze
6th July 2018 - Namibian President, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, others bid Adedeji farewell
Home / National / Osun guber: Protest rocks Osogbo over alleged marginalisation of Osun West

Osun guber: Protest rocks Osogbo over alleged marginalisation of Osun West

— 6th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Ahead of the governorship election billed for September 22 in Osun State, aggrieved traders, students, artisans and youths yesterday hit the streets of Osogbo, the Osun State capital,  and embarked on a peaceful protest over alleged marginalisation of Osun West Senatorial District in the governorship seat.

The protesters who turned out in their hundreds first gathered at the popular Freedom Park in Osogbo as early as 8am and terminated at the APC secretariat.

They were armed with banners and placards bearing various inscriptions  indicating that the senatorial district had not produced a governor in the state since the nation returned to democratic rule in 1999.

The protesters pledged to massively support any  governorship candidate from Osun West, insisting that any party that presented a candidate from other senatorial districts apart from Osun West would be defeated in the election.

Mr Saheed Miftah, the coordinator of the Osun Continuity Movement who led the protest, said the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke remained the only governor from Osun West to have governed the state and  spent only 22 months before the military truncated the democratic rule.

 “In the interest of fairness, equity and justice Osun West Senatorial District should produce the next governor of the State. There is no way anyone can claim that there is no meritorious and competent candidate(s) for the governorship seat from the West Senatorial District’ Miftah said.

“The political history of Osun at this moment has arrived at a juncture where it must necessarily see the convergence of merit, competence, equity, fairness, and continuity of the giant developmental strides as what is politically correct.

“Without regards to any political affiliation, this fact must be recognised that the best space for any political party to pick a competent, visionary and progressive-minded candidate from, is the Osun West Senatorial District.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osun guber: Protest rocks Osogbo over alleged marginalisation of Osun West

— 6th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Ahead of the governorship election billed for September 22 in Osun State, aggrieved traders, students, artisans and youths yesterday hit the streets of Osogbo, the Osun State capital,  and embarked on a peaceful protest over alleged marginalisation of Osun West Senatorial District in the governorship seat. The protesters who turned out in their hundreds…

  • Biafra: Four detained with Nnamdi Kanu freed

    — 6th July 2018

    The four top members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) charged together with IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and detained at Kuje prison, Abuja since 2015 have been released. The defendants are Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Bright Chimezie, David Nwawusi, and Benjamin Madubugwu, who were charged with offenses relating to “preparations to secede from Nigeria” and…

  • CAN suspends nationwide protest slated for July 11

    — 6th July 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has suspended the nationwide protest that was hitherto scheduled for July 11. CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, had in a statement on Thursday, mobilized Christians to a peaceful protest nationwide on July 11, to register their discontent with the state of Nigeria, particularly the inability of the Federal Government…

  • God will not allow Buhari’s 2nd term bid – Archbishop Chukwuma

    — 6th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Provence, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma has declared that God Almighty would not allow President Mohammed Buhari to rule the country for the second term. He equally gave him 72 hours to get the abducted Dapchi girl released or Aso Rock would be a living…

  • children

    1,500 officers appeal to Buhari to release 2015 ASP promotion

    — 6th July 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar One thousand, five hundred Police officers across the country who were shortlisted for Assistant Superintendent (ASP) promotion have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct police authourities to release their promotion. The officers were said to have been promoted based on their educational qualification in 2015. It was learnt that the police…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share