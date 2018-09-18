– The Sun News
OSUN GUBER

Osun guber: Police to deploy 18,426 personnel in polling units

18th September 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, said 18,426 policemen would be deployed to provide security during the Osun State gubernatorial election, on Saturday, September 22.

The figure would include men and officers from conventional and PMF units, intelligence as well as the technical teams of the Force.

According to the IGP, men and officers that would be on duty during the poll had been trained to carry out their assignments.

He also disclosed that four policemen would be on duty in each polling station on the election day.

“Arrangements have been concluded to deploy over 18, 426 police personnel, including conventional and PMF units, Intelligence and technical teams to provide security.

READ ALSO: Only APGA can guarantee victory for candidates in Anambra – Chieftain

“This number excludes the support services to be provided by other security personnel from the Armed Forces, the Immigration Service, the Prisons, the Customs and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to complement the efforts of the police,” he added.

“Our brothers, politicians and their supporters are advised to desist from actions that may precipitate violence before, during and after the election.

“The police officers deployed for this election have been lectured and educated on electoral conducts, behaviours, laws and offences, and are therefore expected to conduct themselves in a highly programs ethical manners.”

