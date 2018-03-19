Osun guber: PDP youths woo Fani-Kayode

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The youths wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West region has called on former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, to contest the September governorship election in Osun State.

The PDP youths, under the aegis of PDP Progressive Forum, said Fani-Kayode has the potential to lead the state to the promised land and added that the dreams of the founding fathers will be brought to life if he (Fani-Kayode) becomes the state governor.

The group’s Co-ordinator, Kayode Olaiya, who spoke with Daily Sun in Akure, the Ondo State capital, extolled the virtues of Fani-Kayode, stressing that the state needs an experienced and faithful politician like him to attain a lofty height.

He said the misdeeds of the current administration under the leadership of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, can be corrected if a man like Fani-Kayode succeeds him.

The state, according to him, needs a vibrant, courageous and exposed person like Fani-Kayode, to ensure its overall development. “We need a man of vision for Osun state to develop and to ensure the labour of our heroes past do not go in vain,” he said

Olaiya, who called on the PDP leadership to embrace Fani-Kayode, said the choice of the former minister will draw support for the party at all levels during the governorship election, being an international figure.