The Sun News
Latest
19th March 2018 - Osun guber: PDP youths woo Fani-Kayode
19th March 2018 - Edo killings: Arrest culprits in 7 days, Obaseki tells security agencies
19th March 2018 - NiM:  Soyinka, Nwabueze, Ezekwesili others strategise for 2019
19th March 2018 - How military took over Sambisa –Buratai
19th March 2018 - APC, PDP bicker over Edo foreign debt profile
19th March 2018 - 2019: Why Buhari can’t declare now –Presidency
19th March 2018 - My last encounter with Wakili –Buhari
19th March 2018 - I’ve no plan of leaving APC –Nkire
19th March 2018 - Bayelsa goes tough on cultism, expels 7 students
19th March 2018 - 2019: Lawyers fight over polls sequence
Home / Politics / Osun guber: PDP youths woo Fani-Kayode

Osun guber: PDP youths woo Fani-Kayode

— 19th March 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The youths wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West region has called on former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, to contest the September governorship election in Osun State.

The PDP youths, under the aegis of PDP Progressive Forum, said Fani-Kayode has the potential to lead the state to the promised land and added that the dreams of the founding fathers will be brought to life if he (Fani-Kayode) becomes the state governor.

The group’s Co-ordinator, Kayode Olaiya, who spoke with Daily Sun in Akure, the Ondo State capital, extolled the virtues of Fani-Kayode, stressing that the state needs an experienced and faithful politician like him to attain a lofty height.

He said the misdeeds of the current administration under the leadership of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, can be corrected if a man like Fani-Kayode succeeds him.

The state, according to him, needs a vibrant, courageous and exposed person like Fani-Kayode, to ensure its overall development. “We need a man of vision for Osun state to develop and to ensure the labour of our heroes past do not go in vain,” he said

Olaiya, who called on the PDP leadership to embrace Fani-Kayode, said the choice of the former minister will draw support for the party at all levels during the governorship election, being an international figure.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osun guber: PDP youths woo Fani-Kayode

— 19th March 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The youths wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West region has called on former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, to contest the September governorship election in Osun State. The PDP youths, under the aegis of PDP Progressive Forum, said Fani-Kayode has the potential to lead the state to…

  • Edo killings: Arrest culprits in 7 days, Obaseki tells security agencies

    — 19th March 2018

    Job Osazuwa  Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has handed out a seven-day ultimatum to security agencies to arrest alleged killers  of three people in Ugboha, Esan South East Local Government Area of the state. The victims were allegedly killed at the weekend by some herdsmen. The governor’s demand was contained in a statement issued by…

  • NiM:  Soyinka, Nwabueze, Ezekwesili others strategise for 2019

    — 19th March 2018

    … To discuss constitution review, sovereignty, referendum Chukwudi Nweje The Nigerian Intervention Movement (NiM), a coalition of new breed political forces and movements mobilising towards a paradigm shift in the 2019 general elections, will hold a grand summit in Abuja, on Wednesday. Critical issues rocking the political fabric of Nigeria will be addressed. Guests expected at…

  • How military took over Sambisa –Buratai

    — 19th March 2018

    • Exercise Cat Race: Troops arrest 12 herdsmen in Benue The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has revealed how the military took over Sambisa, Boko Haram hideout in Borno State. Buratai disclosed this at the 2018 West Africa Social Activities (WASA) programme which ended on Saturday in Apapa, Lagos. The COAS said…

  • APC, PDP bicker over Edo foreign debt profile

    — 19th March 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin The ruling All Progressives Congress in Edo and the Peoples Democratic Party are locked in war of words over the state’s foreign debt profile. The Debt Management Office (DMO) placed Edo as the third highest debtor to foreign creditors, among state governments in Nigeria, with a debt of $232.2 million as of December…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share