OLUWO

Osun Guber: Monarch calls for violence-free poll, all-inclusive government

— 17th September 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has called on whomever emerges governor to run an all-inclusive government capable of consolidating the state on the path of development and prosperity.

The traditional ruler stressed that it was only then that people could be proud of the governor and the country’s democracy on which people’s hope of sustainable living is anchored.

The monarch made the call yesterday during the annual national leadership prayer held in his palace in Iwo Town.

The annual prayer was launched last year by Oluwo to conduct a special prayers for divine direction and virile governance by the Nigerian leaders.

He insisted that who ever emerged as the governor of Osun State should always work in unison with other government leaders and opposition parties to be able to deliver good governance to the people.

He stressed that the state would continue to progress after the election only when the winner sees his emergence as victory for all and also see other politicians from the opposition parties as partners in progress.

He said that they, too, have good political traits and ideas that could assist the new governor in delivering credible and people-oriented governance.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all the political parties to see themselves as one after the poll. Whoever that emerges victorious should invite others and run an all-inclusive government in order to move the state forward,” the monarch said.

“The winner should know that there are so many people within the opposition parties who have leadership traits and have so many good thing to offer the state,” he added.

“He should invite them to run the government together. They should put their political differences behind and work together to move the state to greater heights.

“What such a person would add as a value to move the state forward should be our major concern.
The Oluwo, however, urged the electorates to come out en mass and cast their votes for the candidates of their choice.

He also called on the people to eschew any activities that may lead to chaos before, during, and after the election.

Oba Akanbi also enjoined Nigerians to always pray for government leaders with a view to promoting growth and development in the country.

“God tells us to pray for our leaders because He desires all to be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth.

“It is fine to care about politics, and God calls many believers to be involved in politics, but he never wants us to lose focus on his kingdom and his desire to save multitudes.

“So, let’s pray for our leader that God will give them wisdom and cause them to promote good living, righteousness and peace.

“We should be praying for those who lead us in the church, mosques and those who serve us in the police force, schools and at work. Leaders of every kind need God’s support and guidance.

