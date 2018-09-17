Osun Guber: Monarch calls for violence-free poll, all-inclusive government— 17th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo
Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has called on whomever emerges governor to run an all-inclusive government capable of consolidating the state on the path of development and prosperity.
READ ALSO: Osun guber: ADP candidate, Adeoti promises equity, fair play in provision of democracy dividends
The traditional ruler stressed that it was only then that people could be proud of the governor and the country’s democracy on which people’s hope of sustainable living is anchored.
The monarch made the call yesterday during the annual national leadership prayer held in his palace in Iwo Town.
The annual prayer was launched last year by Oluwo to conduct a special prayers for divine direction and virile governance by the Nigerian leaders.
He insisted that who ever emerged as the governor of Osun State should always work in unison with other government leaders and opposition parties to be able to deliver good governance to the people.
He stressed that the state would continue to progress after the election only when the winner sees his emergence as victory for all and also see other politicians from the opposition parties as partners in progress.
He said that they, too, have good political traits and ideas that could assist the new governor in delivering credible and people-oriented governance.
“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all the political parties to see themselves as one after the poll. Whoever that emerges victorious should invite others and run an all-inclusive government in order to move the state forward,” the monarch said.
READ ALSO: 2019: Ogun West APC consensus candidate, Akinlade pledges inclusive government, if…
“The winner should know that there are so many people within the opposition parties who have leadership traits and have so many good thing to offer the state,” he added.
“He should invite them to run the government together. They should put their political differences behind and work together to move the state to greater heights.
“What such a person would add as a value to move the state forward should be our major concern.
The Oluwo, however, urged the electorates to come out en mass and cast their votes for the candidates of their choice.
He also called on the people to eschew any activities that may lead to chaos before, during, and after the election.
Oba Akanbi also enjoined Nigerians to always pray for government leaders with a view to promoting growth and development in the country.
“God tells us to pray for our leaders because He desires all to be saved and come to the knowledge of the truth.
“It is fine to care about politics, and God calls many believers to be involved in politics, but he never wants us to lose focus on his kingdom and his desire to save multitudes.
“So, let’s pray for our leader that God will give them wisdom and cause them to promote good living, righteousness and peace.
“We should be praying for those who lead us in the church, mosques and those who serve us in the police force, schools and at work. Leaders of every kind need God’s support and guidance.
READ ALSO: Lagos guber aspirant seeks visionary, purposeful leadership for Nigeria
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Lagos guber: I’ll clear perennial gridlock, restore values – Sanwo-Olu17th September 2018
-
Debts: Road to second slavery17th September 2018
-
Some of our policy guidelines are misleading16th September 2018
Latest
NCDMB, EFCC collaborate to tackle fraud in oil, gas sector— 17th September 2018
To ensure that issues bordering on infractions in the oil and gas sector are quickly resolved, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have concluded plans for better collaboration. Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, announced the plans when the management of the Board paid…
-
Explosions: NLPGA calls for enforcement of LPG standards— 17th September 2018
Chiamaka Ajeamo Following rampant cases of gas explosions across the country, the Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), has called for the stringent enforcement of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) standards and code of practice within the industry and across the country. A statement by NLPGA President, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu, said the call for enforcement of…
-
‘Poultry products’ smuggling killing local industry’— 17th September 2018
Chinyere Anyanwu The Federal Government, under former President Olusegun Obasanjo, had in 2003 banned the importation of poultry products including turkey and chicken. While the ban has been in effect for more than a decade, its enforcement, however, has been viewed by some stakeholders in the poultry industry as largely ineffective as these products are…
-
2019: Lamido appears before Southern/Middle Belt leaders— 17th September 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sule Lamido, is the fourth presidential aspirants to field questions on his plans from members of Southern and Middle Belt Forum, led by Chief Edwin Clark. Eminent leaders at the meeting included Pan-Niger Delta Forum leader, Chief Edwin Clark, Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, President-General of…
-
Zainab Ahmed resumes duty as Supervising Minister of Finance— 17th September 2018
NAN The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, and other directors of the Ministry, on Monday received the Supervising Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed in Abuja. Zainab Ahmed while addressing members of staff of the ministry who had gathered to receive her, said going forward, she would work closely with the…
-
Entertainment
Masari, Moghalu, Jack-Rich Tein Jr, Ateke Tom for Peace Achievers Awards— 16th September 2018
Nkechi Chima, Abuja Fun seekers in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, are already upbeat as the September 22 date for the 2018 edition of the distinguished Peace Achievers Awards and Miss Ambassador for Peace Nigeria draw closer. This year’s annual event is holding at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel with Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari…
South-West Report
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Abuja Metro
Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge— 12th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may boast of good roads but safety in some of the roads are now being threatened by manholes. In Utako, Jabi, Wuse, Area 1, and Apo, manholes litter everywhere, causing concerns among residents. The concerns are coming on heels of increasing flood, which deceitfully cover the…
Oriental News
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
Features
Why I’ll stop my daughter from acting –Monalisa Chinda— 15th September 2018
CHRISTIAN AGADIBE The joy of every parent is to see his or her child walk in his or her footsteps or choose the same career after them, but for Nollywood superstar, Monalisa Chinda, the reverse is the case. The mother of one revealed that she wouldn’t allow her daughter to nurse a career in acting….
Literary Review
Typography art is the new facial – Michael Adedeji— 14th September 2018
While it may seem like a mystery to understand, Adedeji makes it so effortlessly attractive, constructing facial expressions in words. Olamide Babatunde Blurring the lines that border a face and reshaping it into words of hope and inspiration is a tactical and deliberate effort aimed at making a statement for Michael Adedeji whose impulse is…
-
Lifeline
IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos— 14th September 2018
IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so. Job Osazuwa The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, an internationally-accredited body, recently trained and certified professionals at management levels in different fields. READ ALSO: The Professions, Management Consultancy and Institutional Reform in Nigeria…
Education Review
1999: Achebe wins maiden creativity award— 14th September 2018
On this day in September 1999, Professor Chinua Achebe won the maiden National Creativity Award. Achebe was born Albert Chinualu-mogu Achebe and was a Nigerian novelist, poet, professor and critic. His first novel Things Fall Apart (1958) was also considered his magnum opus and is the most widely read book in modern African literature. Raised…
-
TSWeekend
Governors running after me – Ezeamakam (Ebele the Flutist)— 14th September 2018
She plays one of her classics ‘I Need To Know’, and the atmosphere relaxes into a beautiful mood. Ebele not only has the voice, but her music is unique Gloria Okezie-Okafor She is arguably the first Nigerian professional female flutist – and perhaps Africa as well. And speaking career wise, Ebele’s journey into the world of…
Opinion
Atiku, 2019 and Nigeria’s future— 17th September 2018
If you have seen the documentary titled “A day made of glass” you will marvel at what is to come and also raise concern about our place in this future. Adekoya Boladale In Central Africa, and predominantly Cameroon, there is a species of frog called: Hairy frog. Like every other frog, it is amphibian in nature…
Columnists
-
Nigeria’s presidential warfare and politics of endorsements— 17th September 2018
Many other individuals and groups have also come up with their endorsements and counter-endorsements. Casmir Igbokwe As Nigeria’s presidential gladiators prepare for a final showdown at the polls in 2019, I wish to draw our minds back to the run-up to the 2015 general election. It was like warfare. Sundry seers were making predictions. Politics…
-
Godfathers’ game… and Kemi’s fall— 17th September 2018
What do we make of the feud? It’s politics, nothing more. It’s a game of interest, nothing more. The people are the pawns in the chessboard. Eric Osagie OUR country, in the past week, has been enmeshed in tales that would challenge the imagination of the movie script writer. What was once thought not to…
-
Convoluted primaries in Abia— 17th September 2018
Abia State needs a fresh breath and clean break from the past 11 years-plus of retardation and stagnancy. Ikpeazu cannot drive the needed change… Ebere Wabara In a demonstrable abuse of democracy, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 made the process so simple and antithetical to equity for former governors who did not accomplish…
-
Business of purchasing form— 17th September 2018
In the new business of purchasing form for someone to contest for an office, you do not need to even know the fellow for whom you are purchasing the form. Andy Ezeani The report came out of Ghana not too long ago, of a new art form that had evolved into a vibrant enterprise and…
-
That China loan trap— 17th September 2018
The worst thing that can befall any nation is to default in its loan obligations to China. Some countries have bitter tales to tell for falling into china’s loan trap. Tony Iwuoma China has since emerged as the world’s latest superpower. It has taken on the world and growing in leaps and bounds and in some…
-
Is Nigeria wired to be player in the knowledge age?— 16th September 2018
The foundation of the knowledge society can only be laid in Nigeria if its government is prepared to invest heavily in the prerequisites of such a society Tunji Olaopa What I want to expound on in this article is what I consider to be a pivotal core of the infrastructural deficit challenge that faces Nigeria….
-
The “lifeless” Buhari controversy— 16th September 2018
If President Buhari refuses to hold a Presidential Chat and Debate, I would have no choice than to agree with President Trump that our President is “lifeless”. Ralph Egbu I am zooming in on this topic because of the important lessons it has for us in terms of developing a sound political culture. For those…
-
You must be a Nigerian…(2)— 16th September 2018
Politicians all over the world can be unpredictable, treacherous and lecherous. But Nigerian politicians top the chart. Ken Ugbechie We return to the concept of what makes Nigerians unique. Going by the torrent of reactions elicited by the prefatory piece of last week, it is inevitable for me to burrow further into peculiar behavioural mutations…
-
Vital business etiquette rules— 16th September 2018
Don’t simply hand out business cards to everyone you meet. It’s a bit aggressive unless you’re on a sales call. Ada Obaje As times change, so do social norms for personal and professional behavior, but that doesn’t mean basic etiquette doesn’t matter. Performance and quality are important, too, of course, but not exclusively. We sometimes…
-
‘My girlfriend blackmailing me with demands’— 16th September 2018
My girlfriend has started blackmailing me with “if you love me you will treat my family as your own.” What should I do? Njideka Nwapa-Ibuka Dear NJIGIRL, I have a girlfriend who is four years older than I. We have been friends for a long time. Her family values our friendship but recently I have…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply