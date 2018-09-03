– The Sun News
Latest
3rd September 2018 - Osun guber: FG tasks candidates on violence-free, conclusive poll
3rd September 2018 - NASS needs urgent restructuring, patriotic members – Majekodunmi, ADC chieftain
3rd September 2018 - Collapsible Mobile Tarpaulin Fish Pond; Lucrative Way to Start Profitable Fish Farming
3rd September 2018 - FG to lobby banks on 5% lending rate to farmers
3rd September 2018 - Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills
3rd September 2018 - Niger spends N4b on health care services, says Commissioner
3rd September 2018 - FG seals 321 Pharmaceutical outlets in Bayelsa
3rd September 2018 - Kano gov signs Executive Order on Open Govt. Partnership
3rd September 2018 - JUST IN: Gunmen kill 11, injure 12 persons in Plateau
3rd September 2018 - JUSUN lauds Buhari for consent to Judiciary Financial Autonomy Bill
Home / Elections / National / Osun guber: FG tasks candidates on violence-free, conclusive poll
violence

Osun guber: FG tasks candidates on violence-free, conclusive poll

— 3rd September 2018
Moshood Adebayo

The Federal Government has called on all Osun State governorship candidates to play by the rules and support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make the state gubernatorial election devoid of violence and ensure it is conclusive.

The Federal Government also urged political gladiators to have at the back of their minds that it is only when there is peace and tranquillity that successful elections could be held to ensure good governance.
Chairman of the Federal and States Security Administrators, Dr. Amina Shamaki, made the call during the opening ceremony of a 2-day meeting of the forum which held in Lagos.
Shamaki, who is also permanent secretary, Special Services Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), stressed the need to avoid hate speeches before, during and after the election, bearing in mind that “we are going to continue living together even after the elections have come and gone.’’
She lamented the rising cases of communal clashes across the country, wondering why communities that have been living peacefully side-by-side for centuries suddenly rise in arms against one another, killing, maiming and burning property that were bequeathed to them by their great grand-fathers.
“It is time we learned to live together amicably, notwithstanding our differences as individuals and communities. It is only in a peaceful and harmonious state that sustainable development can thrive,’’ she said.
The permanent secretary urged Nigerians to see security as serious and not treat it with levity, “as the usual practice, which is dangerous to us as a country and as a people.
“It has been noted that the new conveniences of modern technology have ushered in complex security challenges and crimes which pose serious threat to the country.’’
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who had earlier declared the meeting opened, called on Nigerians to support security and safety strategies with the appropriate technology for efficient and effective crime fighting.
The governor urged the gathering to deliberately evolve effective strategies and policies that would effectively address the peculiar security challenges that may impact negatively on the electoral process as well as enhance security and safety of people, particularly in the deployment of personnel and logistics.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

violence

Osun guber: FG tasks candidates on violence-free, conclusive poll

— 3rd September 2018

Moshood Adebayo The Federal Government has called on all Osun State governorship candidates to play by the rules and support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make the state gubernatorial election devoid of violence and ensure it is conclusive. The Federal Government also urged political gladiators to have at the back of their minds…

  • MAJEKODUNMI

    NASS needs urgent restructuring, patriotic members – Majekodunmi, ADC chieftain

    — 3rd September 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta An Ogun State chieftain and national leader of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Femi Majeokunmi, says unless an urgent restructuring of the National Assembly is carried out as well as reorientation of its members, Nigeria would continue to witness bad governance. Majekodumi, who opined that Nigerians only enjoyed good governance and real dividends…

  • FISH FARMING

    Collapsible Mobile Tarpaulin Fish Pond; Lucrative Way to Start Profitable Fish Farming

    — 3rd September 2018

    Fish farming, no doubt, is a lucrative venture with ever growing market within Nigeria and a greatly untapped market internationally. I have been in the business of raising fishes for some time now, and I would like to share my little knowledge on the easiest way someone with little capital can engage in profitable fish…

  • LENDING RATE

    FG to lobby banks on 5% lending rate to farmers

    — 3rd September 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government said it is considering discussing with banks, especially the Nigeria Incenstive-based Risk-Sharing System for Agriculture Lending (NIRSAL), to help reduce the lending rate loans to farmers, preferably 5 per cent. Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, disclosed this recently, in Abuja, at an interactive session with journalists….

  • HEALTH CARE

    Niger spends N4b on health care services, says Commissioner

    — 3rd September 2018

    John Adams, Minna The Niger State Government said it has spent well over N4 billion in the provision of health care services to the people of the state in the last three years. In addition this, no fewer than 1,000 health workers were recruited to address the manpower shortage at the health sector in the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share