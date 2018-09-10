– The Sun News
Latest
10th September 2018 - Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke
10th September 2018 - I will advise President Buhari to sign the Electoral Act – Namdas
10th September 2018 - Hijrah: MURIC urges FG to make Malaria treatment free
10th September 2018 - Adamu Aliero declares to re-contest Senate seat for 3rd term
10th September 2018 - Contaminated water supplies suspected in Italy pneumonia outbreak
10th September 2018 - Why I’m backing Oyetola – Tinubu
10th September 2018 - Alli out of Switzerland friendly with muscle strain
10th September 2018 - Flood ravages 400 houses in Kudu
10th September 2018 - Fire explosion rocks Lafia, over 40 people affected, hospitalised
10th September 2018 - APC lawmaker dumps party for ADC
Home / Elections / South-west Magazine / Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke
ADEMOLA

Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke

— 10th September 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed yesterday by the media director of his campaign, Olawale Rasheed. He alleged in the statement that APC in the last two weeks have taken “brazen subversive decisions and steps targeted at undermining the will of the people long before the election day.”

He said: ”We call the attention of all democratic forces and the international community to the ongoing plot by the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to subvert this month’s governorship election in Osun State.

READ ALSO Why I’m backing Oyetola – Tinubu

We note with a clear warning to all anti-democratic forces that evil plots designed to rig and foist a rejected
candidate of the APC on the state will fail woefully. traffick ”In an advanced system of rigging, the ruling party is executing electoral manipulations even before the polling day.

“The systemic manipulative plots cover the entire gamut of the electoral process and we list them as follows: The open purchase of PVC with payment of ten thousand naira (N10,000) each to unsuspecting voters. The goal is to clown and deploy false data in favour of APC candidate.

There is also the diversion of unclaimed PVCs for unsavoury activities by APC cyber team; the appointment of openly
known APC sympathisers as returning officers; plans to disenfranchise zones and areas known to be strongholds of the opposition and open vote buying like the one led by the Vice President of the country under the guise of business support funding.

We also discovered the secret payment of close to N17 billion to the state government from the Paris Fund for election purposes; diversion of state government funds for election purposes leading to the resignation of the

Accountant General; open deployment of political thugs to haunt members of the opposition among other evil schemes plotted to remain in power at all cost. “We have listed these plots to serve as a reminder to all democratic forces that the APC is plotting to plunge Osun and the nation into avoidable mayhem.

READ ALSO APC lawmaker dumps party for ADC

We therefore call on men of conscience nationwide and internationally to call the APC government to order.

“We remind agents of electoral violence and rigging that our history in Osun State does not look kindly on election riggers.

We also call on the international community to take judicious note of our evidence-based alarm. As Osun State is the cradle of Yoruba race of South Western Nigeria, any tampering with Osun polls may have consequences beyond the
state.

“The minimum we request is that the will of the electorate be respected and that the electoral umpire and security agencies remain fair and neutral before, during and after the poll. To Osun people, we call for eternal vigilance. Speak out against suspicious activities in your areas. Reject attempt to manipulate this election before, during and after the polls.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NAMDAS

I will advise President Buhari to sign the Electoral Act – Namdas

— 10th September 2018

Namdas said the Electoral Act has made provisions to enhance digital identification as a requirement for voting, stating that no Nigerian should be deprived of voting due to card reader failures. Billy Graham Abel Yola The spokesman of the Federal House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas, says that were he in a position to advise President…

  • MURIC

    Hijrah: MURIC urges FG to make Malaria treatment free

    — 10th September 2018

    NAN The Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, has urged the Federal Government to make the treatment of Malaria free. Akintola in a message on Monday to mark the Islamic New Year 1440 after the Hijrah, said the disease remained the highest killer of Nigerians especially the poor. He said that the…

  • ADAMU ALIERO

    Adamu Aliero declares to re-contest Senate seat for 3rd term

    — 10th September 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi A former governor and senator representing Kebbi Central constituency, Adamu Aliero, on Sunday evening, declared his intention to represent his constituency for the third time in the Senate. Aliero, who submitted his nomination form to seek re-election at the state’s APC Secretariat, in Birnin-Kebbi, was accompanied by hundreds of his supporters. The…

  • Tinubu

    Why I’m backing Oyetola – Tinubu

    — 10th September 2018

    Former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has solicited support for Isiaka Oyetola, the party’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming poll, describing him as the best man for the job and the one to beat in the race. He said he is backing Oyetola to ‘help replicate the economic and infrastructural development witnessed in…

  • KADU

    Flood ravages 400 houses in Kudu

    — 10th September 2018

    NAN Flood ravaged no fewer than 400 houses in Bar’kwari community in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State on Sunday afternoon, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The spokesman for Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, made this disclosure in an interview with NAN on Monday in Kano. He said the flood…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share