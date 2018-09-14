Osun guber: Court orders WAEC to produce Adeleke’s results in 5 days‎

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), sitting in Bwari, has ordered the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to produce the May/June 1981 results it issued to Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State.

Justice Othman Musa issued the order in his ruling on an ex-parte application brought by Wahab Raheem and Adam Habeeb.

The court, however, declined in granting an order restraining the INEC from recognising or giving effect to Adeleke’s nomination as PDP’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming poll slated to hold on September 22.

Justice Musa also refused to grant another prayer by the applicants requesting an order directing or mandating Adeleke to show cause on why the court should not disqualify him from contesting the Osun State governo‎rship election.

‎‎The judge made a specific order directing the examination body to produce, in court, the ledger containing results of Ademola and his mates with whom he sat for the examinations.

‎In addition, the court directed WAEC to swear to an affidavit, either denying or confirming that Adeleke, an incumbent senator representing Osun West Senatorial District in the Senate, sat for the Council’s May/June 1981 examinations conducted by the Council at Ede Muslim High School in Ede, Osun State.

READ ALSO: Flood submerges Anambra council secretariat

Justice Musa also ordered that WAEC should file the ledger and the verifying affidavits within five days of being served with the enrolled order.

The two plaintiffs, Raheem and Habeeb, had filed a suit seeking Adeleke’s disqualification as the PDP’s candidate for the Osun State governorship election.

They joined Adeleke, PDP and the INEC as the first, second and the third defendants, respectively.

They had filed their ex-parte application dated September 3, seeking, among other prayers, an interim injunction seeking his disqualification from the governorship race.

Counsel to the plaintiffs, B.J. Komolafe, moved the ex-parte application.

Ruling shortly after hearing the lawyer, the judge granted other prayers but refused the applicants’ prayer for restraining order.

The judge refused to grant an order restraining the INEC from recognising or giving effect to Adeleke’s nomination as PDP’s governorship candidate in the election.