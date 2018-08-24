Osun Guber: Babalola resigns as LG Commission chairman

Chinelo Obogo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has suffered another blow as one of its chieftains and chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Peter Babalola, resigned his appointment yesterday, August 23.

Babalola was the Chief of Staff to former Governor Olagunsoye Onyilola and was instrumental to his victory when he (Onyilola) contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He later defected to the APC and was appointed chairman of the LG commission by Governor Rauf Aregbesola.