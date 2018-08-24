Osun Guber: Babalola resigns as LG Commission chairman
In his resignation letter, Babalola said his resignation was due to his desire to dedicate his time to other endeavours.
- Meets Adeleke over planned defection to PDP
Chinelo Obogo
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has suffered another blow as one of its chieftains and chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, Peter Babalola, resigned his appointment yesterday, August 23.
Babalola was the Chief of Staff to former Governor Olagunsoye Onyilola and was instrumental to his victory when he (Onyilola) contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He later defected to the APC and was appointed chairman of the LG commission by Governor Rauf Aregbesola.
He reportedly met with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke recently over his possible defection to the party.
In his resignation letter which was addressed to Governor Aregbesola, Babalola who is from Osun West District, said his resignation was due to his desire to dedicate his time to other endeavours. In a related development, a member of the State House of Assembly representing Ila constituency, Clement Olorunwa, recently defected to the PDP.
In a statement issued by the state chairman of the PDP, Olasoji Adagunodo, he said Akanni would be received into the party by members of the state executive.
Olorunwa was at the PDP state secretariat in Osogbo recently and held a meeting with the state executive where he reportedly discussed his House of Representatives ambition and Adeleke’s ongoing governorship campaign.
PDP leaders expected at the official declaration are Senator Adeleke, Prince Diran Odeyemi, Ganiyu Olaoluwa, Asifat Olarinde and others.
