– The Sun News
Latest
16th July 2018 - Osun guber: APC suspends chairman over direct system primary election
16th July 2018 - Katsina flood claims 25 lives
16th July 2018 - Insecurity: Taraba CP attacked by hoodlums in Jalingo
16th July 2018 - Tongues wag over FG’s plan to share $322m Abacha loot to 300,000 households
16th July 2018 - FG decries C’River, Ebonyi communal clashes, says crisis affect nation’s food security
16th July 2018 - Ekiti: Group takes case to Trump
16th July 2018 - Okorocha denies rift with ministers from Southeast zone
16th July 2018 - Edo APC youths celebrate Fayemi’s victory
16th July 2018 - Lone accident claims 4 lives
16th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Accept defeat in good faith, Fayemi tells Fayose’s, Olusola, PDP
Home / Politics / Osun guber: APC suspends chairman over direct system primary election
APC

Osun guber: APC suspends chairman over direct system primary election

— 16th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Ahead of the July 19 primary election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to determine the party’s candidate for the September 22 governorship poll, the Central Working Committee (CWC) yesterday suspended party chairman, Gboyega Famodun, and the Secretary, Rasak Salinsile.

Daily Sun gathered the suspension was against the backdrop of the resolution at the committee meeting in Osogbo at the weekend which was allegedly presided by Famodun where the party enjoined the national body to approve a direct primary system instead of the conventional method of electing a candidate through delegates.

This, we gathered, has been greeted with outright criticisms by some party members who have rejected the move in preference for the conventional method of primary election by delegates.

While addressing newsmen in Osogbo yesterday, the legal adviser to the party, Barrister Goke Ogunsola, including 11 other members of the CWC, the Vice-Chairman, Isah Adesiji, Assistant Secretary, Rasheed Bakare and the Chairman of Local Government Chairmen, Rufus Awotidoye, announced the suspension of Famodun and Salinsile.

“We want to state loud and clear that we do not have confidence in the party chairman and secretary of the party in the state again.

Therefore, we hereby pass a vote of no confidence on Prince Gboyega Famodun and Alhaji Abdul Rasak Salinsile, the Chairman and Secretary of the APC in the State of Osun respectively,” they said.

“We implore the state Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Azeez Adesiji and the State Deputy Secretary, Alhaji Rasheed Idera to take over the mantle of leadership as the acting chairman and acting secretary respectively and lead the party to success in the forthcoming governorship election.

“Finally, we want to inform the head of various security agencies in the state, more especially the Commissioner of Police, Osun State that the lives of members of Integrity Group within APC, which cut across the organs of the party in the state across the 30 Local

Government Council Areas, and the Area office are being threatened from certain quarters because of their stand against direct primary.

“We appeal to the heads of security agencies in the state to ensure the protection of our lives and property where ever we reside.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC

Osun guber: APC suspends chairman over direct system primary election

— 16th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Ahead of the July 19 primary election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to determine the party’s candidate for the September 22 governorship poll, the Central Working Committee (CWC) yesterday suspended party chairman, Gboyega Famodun, and the Secretary, Rasak Salinsile. Daily Sun gathered the suspension was against the backdrop of the resolution…

  • Kastina

    Katsina flood claims 25 lives

    — 16th July 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina At least 25 persons have been confirmed killed while an unidentified number of others declared missing as flood swept through parts of Jibia of Jibia local government area, Katsina State, after a rainfall, in the early hours of Monday. The District Head of Jibia, Alhaji Rabe Rabi’u, who confirmed the report noted that…

  • Insecurity: Taraba CP attacked by hoodlums in Jalingo

    — 16th July 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba state Commissioner of police CP David Akinremi was on Monday morning attacked by irate youths at Tudunwada area of Jalingo. The state Command’s Public Relations Officer ASP David Misal told Newsmen in Jalingo that the Commissioner had gone to the area with a team of officers to restore normalcy following…

  • ABACHA LOOT REDISTRIBUTION - FG CATCHES FLAK

    Tongues wag over FG’s plan to share $322m Abacha loot to 300,000 households

    — 16th July 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Barely two weeks after Brookings Institution reportedly rated Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world with the highest number of extremely poor people on earth, the Federal Government’s move to checkmate the scourge appears to be receiving flak from a wide spectrum of Nigerians who fear the Muhammadu Buhari administration may be…

  • communal clashes

    FG decries C’River, Ebonyi communal clashes, says crisis affect nation’s food security

    — 16th July 2018

    Jude Okoro, Calabar The Federal Government has decried the incessant communal clashes between Ukelle community in Yala local government area of Cross River and their Izzi neighbours in Ebonyi state. The government said crisis has not only affected the farming communities , but has far reaching consequences on food security in the country. Minister of…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share