Osun guber: APC suspends chairman over direct system primary election— 16th July 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo
Ahead of the July 19 primary election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to determine the party’s candidate for the September 22 governorship poll, the Central Working Committee (CWC) yesterday suspended party chairman, Gboyega Famodun, and the Secretary, Rasak Salinsile.
Daily Sun gathered the suspension was against the backdrop of the resolution at the committee meeting in Osogbo at the weekend which was allegedly presided by Famodun where the party enjoined the national body to approve a direct primary system instead of the conventional method of electing a candidate through delegates.
This, we gathered, has been greeted with outright criticisms by some party members who have rejected the move in preference for the conventional method of primary election by delegates.
While addressing newsmen in Osogbo yesterday, the legal adviser to the party, Barrister Goke Ogunsola, including 11 other members of the CWC, the Vice-Chairman, Isah Adesiji, Assistant Secretary, Rasheed Bakare and the Chairman of Local Government Chairmen, Rufus Awotidoye, announced the suspension of Famodun and Salinsile.
“We want to state loud and clear that we do not have confidence in the party chairman and secretary of the party in the state again.
Therefore, we hereby pass a vote of no confidence on Prince Gboyega Famodun and Alhaji Abdul Rasak Salinsile, the Chairman and Secretary of the APC in the State of Osun respectively,” they said.
“We implore the state Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Azeez Adesiji and the State Deputy Secretary, Alhaji Rasheed Idera to take over the mantle of leadership as the acting chairman and acting secretary respectively and lead the party to success in the forthcoming governorship election.
“Finally, we want to inform the head of various security agencies in the state, more especially the Commissioner of Police, Osun State that the lives of members of Integrity Group within APC, which cut across the organs of the party in the state across the 30 Local
Government Council Areas, and the Area office are being threatened from certain quarters because of their stand against direct primary.
“We appeal to the heads of security agencies in the state to ensure the protection of our lives and property where ever we reside.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
I’ve been given the red card by APC – Ortom16th July 2018
-
Like Fayose, Nigeria’s democracy has serious neck pains16th July 2018
-
Jubilation, protest as APC wins Ekiti election16th July 2018
Latest
Osun guber: APC suspends chairman over direct system primary election— 16th July 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Ahead of the July 19 primary election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to determine the party’s candidate for the September 22 governorship poll, the Central Working Committee (CWC) yesterday suspended party chairman, Gboyega Famodun, and the Secretary, Rasak Salinsile. Daily Sun gathered the suspension was against the backdrop of the resolution…
-
Katsina flood claims 25 lives— 16th July 2018
Agaju Madugba, Katsina At least 25 persons have been confirmed killed while an unidentified number of others declared missing as flood swept through parts of Jibia of Jibia local government area, Katsina State, after a rainfall, in the early hours of Monday. The District Head of Jibia, Alhaji Rabe Rabi’u, who confirmed the report noted that…
-
Insecurity: Taraba CP attacked by hoodlums in Jalingo— 16th July 2018
Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba state Commissioner of police CP David Akinremi was on Monday morning attacked by irate youths at Tudunwada area of Jalingo. The state Command’s Public Relations Officer ASP David Misal told Newsmen in Jalingo that the Commissioner had gone to the area with a team of officers to restore normalcy following…
-
Tongues wag over FG’s plan to share $322m Abacha loot to 300,000 households— 16th July 2018
Bimbola Oyesola Barely two weeks after Brookings Institution reportedly rated Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world with the highest number of extremely poor people on earth, the Federal Government’s move to checkmate the scourge appears to be receiving flak from a wide spectrum of Nigerians who fear the Muhammadu Buhari administration may be…
-
FG decries C’River, Ebonyi communal clashes, says crisis affect nation’s food security— 16th July 2018
Jude Okoro, Calabar The Federal Government has decried the incessant communal clashes between Ukelle community in Yala local government area of Cross River and their Izzi neighbours in Ebonyi state. The government said crisis has not only affected the farming communities , but has far reaching consequences on food security in the country. Minister of…
-
Entertainment
I’m dangerously in love with Anambra man – Uche Umeagukwu, Miss Africa World— 15th July 2018
Christy Anyanwu Model, entrepreneur, former Miss Face of Nigeria and reigning Miss Africa World, Uche Umeagukwu recently returned to Nigeria from her base in the United States, garnering honours and accolades in droves. Read also: Miss America beauty pageant no longer judges on beauty, scraps swimsuit While in Nigeria, the queen and her team toured…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Kpeygi: Point where roasted fishes unite Abuja residents— 11th July 2018
Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The sleepy Kpeygi village lies along the road to Orozo and Karishi before the vast Post Army Housing Estate Kurudu, and the newly constructed Police Housing Estate. Before now, motorists and commuters could pass through the village without noticing the area but the story is not the same now because of the…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Excitement, anxiety over new national carrier— 15th July 2018
5 aircraft ready for takeoff Dec 19 Operators decry secrecy in deal Louis Ibah An air of excitement mixed with anxiety is currently blowing across the Nigerian aviation airspace following announcements last week that the country would be taking delivery of five new aircraft by December 19, 2018 in readiness for the launch of a…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts— 13th July 2018
Tessy Igomu With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously. His frustration was palpable and he was not making an…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Abia 2019: Ukwa-Ngwa resurrects!— 16th July 2018
Ebere Wabara Early in March, the “people of Ukwa Ngwa”, according to this medium’s report, unanimously adopted Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as their consensus candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Abia State. Just one germane question: who are the constituents of this fabled “Ukwa-Ngwa people” phraseology? Read also: 2019: Ukwa Ngwa adopts Ikpeazu for second…
Columnists
-
Paradises lost— 16th July 2018
“Until we ask questions of men and women who live above their means, in and out of office, the youths of this beleaguered country would continue to seek avenues of easy wealth…” Tony Iwuoma Just last week, my younger cousin’s wife was snatched with her three little children by kidnappers around Irete in Imo State….
-
Udom: Bush writes Sen. Ita Enang— 16th July 2018
Imagine running for governor in 2023, you won’t like it (would you?) if someone serves you from the Ita Enang book of insults. Dear Distinguished I don’t do this, always. In fact, I never do this, and you know it. But, I know because you know me, you would understand why I have elected to…
-
Like Fayose, Nigeria’s democracy has serious neck pains— 16th July 2018
Like Fayose, our democracy has serious neck pains. It needs urgent treatment. One of the maladies happens to be the security agencies. They tend to show bias for the government in power. Casmir Igboke The build-up to the just-concluded Ekiti governorship election was highly dramatic. Act One, Scene One: Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris…
-
Need for govt of national reconciliation— 16th July 2018
“My mandate will be to set up an interim government, which I have christened government of national reconciliation and reconstruction…” As we approach another election cycle, the prognosis for a national crisis coveys a reality of frightening proportions. We are confronted by existential threats that seek to engender the fragmentation and disintegration of our nation…
-
Political merchants— 15th July 2018
“We have repeatedly elected clowns and political merchants as lead- ers. In 2019, the outcome of the elections will signal what lies ahead.” Fred Itua Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, one of Africa’s finest writ- ers, published a book, Weep Not, Child, in the ear- ly 1960s. As a young univer- sity undergraduate, I briefly became a…
-
At last, Stephen Keshi rests in Asaba— 15th July 2018
I saw it in its dour state, void of grandeur. And last week, I saw it in its new splendour, full of radiance. The Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State now wears a new look, a befitting status for a man we call Skippo. Keshi was Nigeria’s most benevolent footballer and easily the most…
-
Policy options on political corruption reform— 15th July 2018
Political corruption has violated public trust and the social contract that underpin our democratic existence as a nation. The creation of a functional and balanced human system is largely dependent on in-built mechanisms and processes that serve as necessary architectural framework for self regulation. These instilled checks and balances avert exploitations, despotism and totalitarianism while…
-
Super Eagles and 2018 World Cup— 15th July 2018
World Cup 2018 has come and would end later this evening. It has lived up to expectation. For over three weeks the world has been entertained. It has been a world cup of surprises; the traditional football masters like Brazil, Argentina, and Spain, were sent packing early in the competition and for most fans that…
-
We shook the bridge— 15th July 2018
When the duo finally arrived at the other end of the bridge and the ant had alighted from its ‘carriage’, it announced with a smirk on its little face: ‘We shook the bridge.’’ Funke Egbemode It was time for the masquerade festival again. Not the annual one, it was the big masquerade festival where the…
-
The right way to relate with your ex— 14th July 2018
A few days ago, a young man took to his social media handle to narrate how he mistreated his ex-girlfriend who stood by him even while he misbehaved. Even though their relationship ended in 2013 when he dumped her, he chose to give her a Mercedes Benz to thank her for her love and loyalty…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply