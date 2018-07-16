Osun guber: APC suspends chairman over direct system primary election

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Ahead of the July 19 primary election by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to determine the party’s candidate for the September 22 governorship poll, the Central Working Committee (CWC) yesterday suspended party chairman, Gboyega Famodun, and the Secretary, Rasak Salinsile.

Daily Sun gathered the suspension was against the backdrop of the resolution at the committee meeting in Osogbo at the weekend which was allegedly presided by Famodun where the party enjoined the national body to approve a direct primary system instead of the conventional method of electing a candidate through delegates.

This, we gathered, has been greeted with outright criticisms by some party members who have rejected the move in preference for the conventional method of primary election by delegates.

While addressing newsmen in Osogbo yesterday, the legal adviser to the party, Barrister Goke Ogunsola, including 11 other members of the CWC, the Vice-Chairman, Isah Adesiji, Assistant Secretary, Rasheed Bakare and the Chairman of Local Government Chairmen, Rufus Awotidoye, announced the suspension of Famodun and Salinsile.

“We want to state loud and clear that we do not have confidence in the party chairman and secretary of the party in the state again.

Therefore, we hereby pass a vote of no confidence on Prince Gboyega Famodun and Alhaji Abdul Rasak Salinsile, the Chairman and Secretary of the APC in the State of Osun respectively,” they said.

“We implore the state Deputy Chairman, Alhaji Azeez Adesiji and the State Deputy Secretary, Alhaji Rasheed Idera to take over the mantle of leadership as the acting chairman and acting secretary respectively and lead the party to success in the forthcoming governorship election.

“Finally, we want to inform the head of various security agencies in the state, more especially the Commissioner of Police, Osun State that the lives of members of Integrity Group within APC, which cut across the organs of the party in the state across the 30 Local

Government Council Areas, and the Area office are being threatened from certain quarters because of their stand against direct primary.

“We appeal to the heads of security agencies in the state to ensure the protection of our lives and property where ever we reside.”