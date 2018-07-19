– The Sun News
19th July 2018 - Osun guber: APC postpones primary election indefinitely
19th July 2018 - Osun 2018: Atanda emerges SDP governorship candidate
19th July 2018 - SMEs owners protest erratic power supply in Lagos
19th July 2018 - Lagosians groan as trucks continue to block Apapa-Oshodi expressway
19th July 2018 - Defection fever grips Senate
19th July 2018 - FG unveils Nigeria Air as new national carrier
19th July 2018 - Police parade commander, 21 others involved in Chibok girls’ kidnap
19th July 2018 - HIV: Nigeria accounts for half of new infections in West Africa – UN
19th July 2018 - Herders, farmers clashes worse than Boko Haram – UN
19th July 2018 - Ex-CJN, Katsina-Alu, dies at 77
Osun APC

Osun guber: APC postpones primary election indefinitely

— 19th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo
The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the primary election scheduled for Thursday (today) to elect the candidate for the governorship election on September 22.
The party’s Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement in Osogbo, the state capital, said that the postponement was due to an unforseen development.
“The All Progressives Congress in the state of Osun has announced the postponement of the primary to choose its gubernatorial flag bearer for the September 22 election that was supposed to hold tomorrow, July 19, 2018,” he said.
“The party regretted this development but promised that sooner than later, a new date will be fixed. All party members should be at alert,” Oyatomi added.

