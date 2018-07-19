Osun guber: APC postpones primary election indefinitely

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the primary election scheduled for Thursday (today) to elect the candidate for the governorship election on September 22.

The party’s Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement in Osogbo, the state capital, said that the postponement was due to an unforseen development.

“The All Progressives Congress in the state of Osun has announced the postponement of the primary to choose its gubernatorial flag bearer for the September 22 election that was supposed to hold tomorrow, July 19, 2018,” he said.

“The party regretted this development but promised that sooner than later, a new date will be fixed. All party members should be at alert,” Oyatomi added.