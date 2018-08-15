– The Sun News
Osun guber: APC notifies INEC, security agencies of PDP’s alleged rigging plan

— 15th August 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm over what it tagged the plans of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the November Osun State governorship election.

The ruling party equally accused the PDP of planning to deploy thugs, rig the governorship poll and other subsequent elections, urging well-meaning Nigerians and civil society organisations to resist the PDP’s retrogressive plan which poses threatens to Nigeria democracy.

In the statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party also accused the PDP of perfecting arrangements to cloning Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) for use during the Osun governorship poll.

“The PDP on Tuesday vowed to deploy all ‘means, schemes, shenanigans in all ramification and magnitude’ to rig all coming elections, starting from the Osun State governorship election. The party also ‘directed all its presidential aspirants to move all their political machinery into Osun state within this period’.

“When the AAP learnt of the shocking disclosures, we initially doubted its veracity and dismissed it as one of the fake news in circulation, until further checks backed by media reports confirmed the statement was indeed issued by the PDP National Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“The PDP’s statement on Tuesday is particularly worrisome because it coincided with the situation field report we received of the PDP cloning Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) for use in the Osun governorship election.

“The PDP’s now public rigging plans is a red flag that require urgent probe by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant security agencies.

“We also call on well-meaning Nigerians and civil society organisations to speak out and resist the PDP’s retrogressive plan which threatens our democracy.

“Perhaps the PDP needs to be reminded that our democracy is maturing and its crude election rigging methods such as ballot box snatching (recently displayed during last weekend by-election in Kogi State), announcement of concocted election results and other anomalies are no longer acceptable in our elections.

“We are confident that the good people of Osun will resist the PDP’s deployment to takeover Osun State by force.

“The people’s will; the people’s vote is supreme. It must be respected and defended. That is democratic, progressive and the right thing.

“We conclude by reminding the PDP of new realities as succinctly captured by President Muhammadu Buhari, ‘…the old Nigeria is slowly but surely disappearing and a new era is rising.

“Unlike undemocratic practices under past administrations, elections under the APC administration are increasingly freer and fairer — a very significant feat in our march for lasting and representative democracy,” the statement read.

