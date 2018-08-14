Osun Guber: APC accuses SDP of employment scam

The party’s director for research and publicity, Kunle Oyatomi alleged in a statement that Omisore’s motives are not genuine and should be disregarded. Oyatomi said: “Just as Omisore did in 2014, he is again circulating a bogus employment form and asking the unemployed to fill. This is a scam and the people of Osun should discountenance it. It is another governorship election cycle and as usual Omisore is again engaged in the deception of pliable people. READ ALSO: Osun Guber: 548,000 PVCs awaiting collection, says INEC

“If Omisore has any job to give anyone, why should he wait until this period when election is less than 40 days away? The people of Osun already know that Omisore is not and does not have an employment agency, so for him to be giving jobless people the impression that he cares about their joblessness is fake. The purpose is to deceive and mislead impressionable people that jobs are available for them. Isn’t that another form of political fraud?

“Is Omisore still under the illusion that after he lost out in the PDP, he can still muster the same following that the party offered him in 2014? Only an inordinate ambition will prod a diminished politician to fantasise about his personal worth in a competitive election like the one. All those who may have heard or come into contact with the Omisore employment form should disregard it.” Reacting to the allegations, Omisore said that the focus of SDP’s manifesto is human capital development and his action is a means the party is using to know the number of unemployed in the state in order to formulate a policy to address it.