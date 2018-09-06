– The Sun News
Osun Guber: APC accuses Omisore, Adeoti’s campaign of vandalism

— 6th September 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm over the vandalisation of the campaign billboards of its governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.

The party’s spokesman, Kunle Oyatomi, alleged that some billboards belonging to Oyetola were vandalised in an attempt to discredit the flagbearer.

He said areas where the billboards were vandalised are in Iwo and Ile-Ife towns which are the homesteads of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate, Moshood Adeoti.

While urging them to call their supporters to order, Oyatomi also called on security agencies to intervene before the incidence snowballs into violence.

The APC spokesman said:

”Reports reaching us from Iwo and Ile-Ife are that the billboards of our governorship candidate were extensive vandalised. These two towns are the homesteads of the ADP and SDP governorship candidates, Senator Iyiola Omisore and Alhaji Moshood Adeoti. We want to appeal to the two candidates to caution their overzealous supporters to desist from their criminal activities before the vandals implicate them in crime.

“Candidates who remain silent when their supporters are committing crimes would be called to account because they are the beneficiaries of the actions of these rascals. Political leaders owe the Osun communities a duty to compel their supporters to be civilised and responsible.

“We also appeal to the security agencies to intervene before this reckless actions turn into violence. Osun has been peaceful since the APC came to power 92 months ago and we would do what is necessary through the law enforcement agencies to sustain that peace.”

A sociological organisation, Oranmiyan Group has, also condemned the action which it alleged had been going on in other parts of the state. It said the action is uncalled for and unexpected of a state like Osun whose citizens are known for peace.

The group’s spokesman, Sodiq Olajide, in a statement, also described the action as “a reflection of the non-adherence of politicians to the spirit of sportsmanship that greets every contest.”

The group called on security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the act and bring them to justice for damaging property. It also urged politicians to consider the election as a race which should be characterised with dignity, respect for the rule of law and the spirit of oneness.

 

