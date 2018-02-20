The Sun News
Latest
20th February 2018 - Police confirm abduction of 3 in Yobe Boko Haram attack
20th February 2018 - Taraba suspends Anti-Open Grazing law
20th February 2018 - Buratai flags-off Exercise ‘Ayem Akpatuma’, says not an ‘Operation’
20th February 2018 - Osun govt. urges FG to declare state of emergency on Fulani herdsmen attack
20th February 2018 - Nnamdi Kanu wins relief at trial
20th February 2018 - Zambia arrests Bolivian national with cocaine wrapped in 55 condoms
20th February 2018 - Ogun Customs seizes N205m smuggled items in two weeks
20th February 2018 - Constitution amendment: C’ River Assembly passes ‘Not Too Young to Run Bill’, others
20th February 2018 - Delta dep. Speaker loses CPS
20th February 2018 - Indonesia-based businessman kidnapped in Imo
Home / National / Osun govt. urges FG to declare state of emergency on Fulani herdsmen attack

Osun govt. urges FG to declare state of emergency on Fulani herdsmen attack

— 20th February 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the ongoing Fulani herdsmen menace in order to checkmate the killings.

Commissioner for Special Duties and Chairman of the Committee on Peaceful Co-existence between Fulani/Bororo and Crop Farmers in the state, Hon. Mudasiru made the call in Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday.

He accused some powerful people in the country and Osun state as well of providing fire arms for some herdsmen which they use in the killings.

He also urged government to ensure ranching to enable herdsmen feed their cows conveniently without invading farmers’ farms.

“The places where the cows used to graze have developed and people have built mansions there, whereas, the animals have multiplied and must feed. The Federal Government should finance the state governments to have ranches so as to discourage open grazing, he said.”

He added that with the efforts of the Committee on Peaceful Co-existence in the state, there  had been no record of any death resulting from Fulani herdsmen and farmers clash.

He added that the committee had been using traditional ways to resolve issues between herdsmen and farmers in the state to avoid any clash.

According to him,  “Even if any case was taken to the police and got to the court, it would still be returned to the committee to be resolved amicably in traditional ways.

The commissioner said that one of the traditional ways of maintaining peace with the herdsmen, was the provision of 13 boreholes for them in various Fulani settlements between 2015 and 16.

“Governor Rauf Aregbesola set up the committee in 2014 even before the herdsmen and farmers clashes became major issues in the country. The Committee visited the Fulani settlements across the state and they told us that they need water and education.

“When they realised that the government cares for them and that we are very sincere, they are ready to cooperate with us on any issue we present to them. We succeeded in resolving 6,000 cases from 2014 till date. That is the secret of the peace between us and them.

Mudasiru assured that with the traditional approach in relating with the herdsmen and the relative cooperation the state is getting from them, there would be no herdsmen attack in the state.

In order to ensure orderliness in the herding activities in the state to avoid any clash with farmers, the commissioner said the committee had taken an inventory of the cows in the state.

“There is estimated three million cows in the state. The state government is making efforts to conduct proper enumeration of all the animals in the state and that the process will start with cows.  This is to ensure orderliness in the grazing activities to avoid any clash with farmers,” he said.

“The governor has mandated that we must do enumeration of all the animals in this state and we are starting from cows. Every cattle will carry a tag and identity number that will be allocated to it.”

“The detail of every cattle in this state will be on a central data base of the state which will also contain the full details of the owner of the cattle. This will prevent theft of the cows and enable us to identify invaders.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 20th February 2018 at 7:52 pm
    Reply

    Only a fool do not know so-called FG are fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, the so-called military, police, herdsmen etc. are their terrorism mercenaries which they are using to attack and kill natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. The only answer is the Sword- if the enemy know you have the Sword, the enemy will not come to you, if you annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land, you will have peace, if you avenge the enemy’s killings on your God given native land, it is justice. A generation has come to clean the ruin of this territory of the natives with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police confirm abduction of 3 in Yobe Boko Haram attack

— 20th February 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The police have confirmed abduction of three men by Boko Haram terroristsafter an attack on a public school in Yobe State, on Monday night. Commissioner of Police, Yobe State, Sumonu Abdulmaliki, told journalists that the insurgents abducted three men in Geidam Local Government Area of the state after fleeing from a secondary…

  • Taraba suspends Anti-Open Grazing law

    — 20th February 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Taraba State Government has temporarily suspended the Anti-Open Grazing law in the state to allow for some amendments as farmers and herdsmen agree to shield swords. The decision came after three days of interactive sessions between the National Economic Council Technical sub Committee on ending herders/farmers crisis, and key stakeholders in…

  • Buratai flags-off Exercise ‘Ayem Akpatuma’, says not an ‘Operation’

    — 20th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has flagged-off the Exercise Ayem Akpatuma in Benue with assurances that it is not an ‘operation’ and is not targeted at any individual. “First and foremost let me make it clear, that this is not an operation but an exercise that is essentially…

  • Osun govt. urges FG to declare state of emergency on Fulani herdsmen attack

    — 20th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Osun State Government has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on the ongoing Fulani herdsmen menace in order to checkmate the killings. Commissioner for Special Duties and Chairman of the Committee on Peaceful Co-existence between Fulani/Bororo and Crop Farmers in the state, Hon. Mudasiru made the…

  • Nnamdi Kanu wins relief at trial

    — 20th February 2018

    Sullivan Odumegwu In a dramatic twist on Tuesday, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ‘severed’ or judicially separated the trial of Nnamdi Kanu (the leader of IPOB) from that of the other three defendants initially charged with him. The severance was pursuant to an application by motion on notice filed by Barrister Aloy Ejimakor,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share