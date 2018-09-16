– The Sun News
Latest
16th September 2018 - Osun govt. releases N500m to LAUTECH
16th September 2018 - Adeosun jets out to London
16th September 2018 - Jonathan to Lamido: You can unite Nigerians if elected president  
16th September 2018 - Air Force foils major terrorists attack on soldiers at Gudumbali, Damasak
16th September 2018 - Kante: I almost joined PSG
16th September 2018 - 5 sneaky reasons you suddenly have dandruff
16th September 2018 - Man U blocks Martial exit
16th September 2018 - Ex Milan owner, Berlusconi acquires new club
16th September 2018 - Drink these 5 beverages before bed and sleep like a baby
16th September 2018 - October convention: Tension in PDP
Home / National / Osun govt. releases N500m to LAUTECH
AREGBESOLA

Osun govt. releases N500m to LAUTECH

— 16th September 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The staff and students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, can now heave a sigh of relief as the Osun State Government has released N500 million to the institution.

The money is part of the state’s commitment to solving some of the financial challenges that have been facing the school.

This was contained in a statement, issuwed on Friday, by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Lekan Fadeyi.

The statement said, “To further demonstrate its commitment to the continued existence of the LAUTECH, the Osun State Government has fulfilled its promise to release the sum of N500 million to the university.

“The said amount that was promised last week by the state governor, Rauf Aregbesola, hit the institution’s account on Friday.

“Governor Aregbesola had, while receiving members of the Governing Council and Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH, Prof. Adeniyi Gbadegesin, last week, explained that the state was committed to the welfare of staff and students of the Institution.

READ ALSO: Adeosun jets out to London

“He told the visitors that on no occasion had Osun State wanted to shy away from its responsibility to LAUTECH.

“He added that his government was proud of the various giant strides of the university.”

Fadeyi also disclosed that Governor Aregbesola appealed to staff and students of the institution to continue with the good work aimed at sustaining the university’s present position in the comity of tertiary institutions, with focus on the fact that all would be well soon.

“The Vice Chancellor, Fadeyi added, thanked Governor Aregbesola and the people of Osun State for their support for the school.

“The Vice Chancellor also appealed to them to further demonstrate deep love towards the university and its workers, through adequate funding.”

The university had been hit with financial strait and poor funding by the two owner states -Oyo State Government and Osun State Government.

This eventuated in a series of  industrial actions by the staff to press home their demand for proper funding, regular salaries, allowances and adequate infrastructure.

Recently the national body of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) joined the LAUTECH Chapter to embark on a nationwide protest in different states of the federation and called on the two co- proprietors to ensure proper funding of the school in order to save it from imminent collapse.

Governor Aregbesola’s gesture was apparently in response to the demand.

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AREGBESOLA

Osun govt. releases N500m to LAUTECH

— 16th September 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The staff and students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, can now heave a sigh of relief as the Osun State Government has released N500 million to the institution. The money is part of the state’s commitment to solving some of the financial challenges that have been facing the school….

  • ADEOSUN

    Adeosun jets out to London

    — 16th September 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Barely 24 hours after she resigned her appointment as Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has traveled to London to cool off and map out the next phase of her life. Sunday Sun learnt that the Minister traveled, on Friday night, aboard British Airways via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Earlier on…

  • JONATHAN

    Jonathan to Lamido: You can unite Nigerians if elected president  

    — 16th September 2018

    Ismail Omipidan Former President Goodluck Jonathan has described a former Jigawa State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)presidential aspirant, Alhaji Sule Lamido, as a courageous and experienced leader, capable of uniting the country , if given the mandate next year. Jonathan made the statement when members of Sule Lamido National Campaign Council visited him at…

  • AIR FORCE

    Air Force foils major terrorists attack on soldiers at Gudumbali, Damasak

    — 16th September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Forces on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have averted a major attack on locations of soldiers of the Nigerian Army by terrorists at Gudumbali and Damasak in Borno State. NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made…

  • 2019

    October convention: Tension in PDP

    — 16th September 2018

    As Atiku, Saraki, Makarfi, others, battle for presidential ticket Why party can’t produce consensus candidate Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja All eyes are on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as it gets set to nominate its presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections. Since it lost the 2015 general election, after 16 years in power, the PDP…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]