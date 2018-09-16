Osun govt. releases N500m to LAUTECH

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The staff and students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, can now heave a sigh of relief as the Osun State Government has released N500 million to the institution.

The money is part of the state’s commitment to solving some of the financial challenges that have been facing the school.

This was contained in a statement, issuwed on Friday, by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the university, Lekan Fadeyi.

The statement said, “To further demonstrate its commitment to the continued existence of the LAUTECH, the Osun State Government has fulfilled its promise to release the sum of N500 million to the university.

“The said amount that was promised last week by the state governor, Rauf Aregbesola, hit the institution’s account on Friday.

“Governor Aregbesola had, while receiving members of the Governing Council and Vice-Chancellor of LAUTECH, Prof. Adeniyi Gbadegesin, last week, explained that the state was committed to the welfare of staff and students of the Institution.

“He told the visitors that on no occasion had Osun State wanted to shy away from its responsibility to LAUTECH.

“He added that his government was proud of the various giant strides of the university.”

Fadeyi also disclosed that Governor Aregbesola appealed to staff and students of the institution to continue with the good work aimed at sustaining the university’s present position in the comity of tertiary institutions, with focus on the fact that all would be well soon.

“The Vice Chancellor, Fadeyi added, thanked Governor Aregbesola and the people of Osun State for their support for the school.

“The Vice Chancellor also appealed to them to further demonstrate deep love towards the university and its workers, through adequate funding.”

The university had been hit with financial strait and poor funding by the two owner states -Oyo State Government and Osun State Government.

This eventuated in a series of industrial actions by the staff to press home their demand for proper funding, regular salaries, allowances and adequate infrastructure.

Recently the national body of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) joined the LAUTECH Chapter to embark on a nationwide protest in different states of the federation and called on the two co- proprietors to ensure proper funding of the school in order to save it from imminent collapse.

Governor Aregbesola’s gesture was apparently in response to the demand.