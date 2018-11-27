A new dawn beckons in Osun State, on Tuesday, as Governor Rauf Aregbesola bows out of office and will be replaced by Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola.

The emergence of Oyetola followed a controversial rerun gubernatorial election in the state on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Ogbeni Aregbesola took over the mantle of leadership in the state in 2010.

READ ALSO: 2019: Senator warns against PDP’s return

The swearing in ceremony will take place at the Osogbo Township Stadium today, with the former governor reportedly retiring to Ilesa, his hometown.

Oyetola, 64, INEC had announced defeated Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, after a run-off with 482 votes.

Adeleke is disputing the verdict at the election tribunal.