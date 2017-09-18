The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2017 - Osun doctors on 7-day warning strike
18th September 2017 - Uganda: Opponents of President Museveni arrested
18th September 2017 - A’Ibom Senatorial Seat: Makarfi-led PDP withdraws appeal challenging sack of Senator Albert Akpan
18th September 2017 - 850 renounce cult membership in Ondo
18th September 2017 - Ramsey Noah makes case for cinemas
18th September 2017 - Gunmen kill Kaduna businessman, abduct wife
18th September 2017 - Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos scales ICAO, NCAA audit
18th September 2017 - BREAKING:  ‎CJN creates corruption, financial crimes court
18th September 2017 - Alhassan’s tale and more cracks in APC
18th September 2017 - USAID donates N30m medical equipment to Kogi
Home / Cover / National / Osun doctors on 7-day warning strike

Osun doctors on 7-day warning strike

— 18th September 2017

The Osun State Chapter of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Monday ordered its members working with state government to proceed on 7-day warning strike over unpaid salary arrears and poor working condition.

The  NMA Chairman in the state, Dr Tokunbo Olajumoke, gave the directive after an emergency general meeting of the association in Osogbo.

Olajumoke said the 7-day warning strike was coming after the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued to the state government by the association to meet its demands.

“The 7-day warning strike is to commence immediately because the 21-day ultimatum issued to the state government to look into the pending issues raised by the doctors has expired.

“Within that 7-day, there will not be any form of clinical activities in all the state- owned hospitals and no doctor is allowed to treat any patient for that seven days.”

Olajumoke said that the 7-day warning strike was to allow the state government to  engage the doctors in a dialogue  to look into their demands.

Other grievances of the doctors are non-payment of CONMESS salary scale, over taxation, mutilated and outstanding salaries of doctors, among others.

Reacting to the strike notice, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu lsamotu,   appealed to the doctors to be patient with the state government, saying  their requests were being looked into.

Isamotu said the government was committed to providing quality healthcare to the masses as well as ensuring that doctors got the best from the government.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osun doctors on 7-day warning strike

— 18th September 2017

The Osun State Chapter of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Monday ordered its members working with state government to proceed on 7-day warning strike over unpaid salary arrears and poor working condition. The  NMA Chairman in the state, Dr Tokunbo Olajumoke, gave the directive after an emergency general meeting of the association in Osogbo. Olajumoke…

  • A’Ibom Senatorial Seat: Makarfi-led PDP withdraws appeal challenging sack of Senator Albert Akpan

    — 18th September 2017

    From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approached the Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar to dismiss its appeal lodged against a judgment of the Federal High Court, Uyo which sacked Mr Albert Akpan from the National Assembly and declared Hon Bassey Etim as lawful replacement. The party which is challenging the…

  • 850 renounce cult membership in Ondo

    — 18th September 2017

        From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure   No fewer than 850 people Monday renounced their membership of cult groups in Akure, the Ondo State capital. The repentant members of the secret cults include traditional chiefs, religious leaders, youths and traditional priests. The former cultists took the decision after they had reportedly drunk a liquid substance…

  • Gunmen kill Kaduna businessman, abduct wife

    — 18th September 2017

      From Sola Ojo, Kaduna Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have shot dead a Kaduna-based businessman, Sherif Yazid along Kaduna-Abuja expressway. A top security agent who does not want to be mentioned in this report and another source close to the family confirmed the development in Kaduna on Monday. The late Yazid, according to findings…

  • Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos scales ICAO, NCAA audit

    — 18th September 2017

    By Louis Ibah The Murtala Mohammed Airport has been certified by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs). At the NCAA Conference Room, the Director General, Capt.. Muhtar Usman presented the Certificate with no. NCAA/ARD/AC/001 to the Managing Director of the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share