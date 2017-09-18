Osun doctors on 7-day warning strike

The Osun State Chapter of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Monday ordered its members working with state government to proceed on 7-day warning strike over unpaid salary arrears and poor working condition.

The NMA Chairman in the state, Dr Tokunbo Olajumoke, gave the directive after an emergency general meeting of the association in Osogbo.

Olajumoke said the 7-day warning strike was coming after the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum issued to the state government by the association to meet its demands.

“The 7-day warning strike is to commence immediately because the 21-day ultimatum issued to the state government to look into the pending issues raised by the doctors has expired.

“Within that 7-day, there will not be any form of clinical activities in all the state- owned hospitals and no doctor is allowed to treat any patient for that seven days.”

Olajumoke said that the 7-day warning strike was to allow the state government to engage the doctors in a dialogue to look into their demands.

Other grievances of the doctors are non-payment of CONMESS salary scale, over taxation, mutilated and outstanding salaries of doctors, among others.

Reacting to the strike notice, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu lsamotu, appealed to the doctors to be patient with the state government, saying their requests were being looked into.

Isamotu said the government was committed to providing quality healthcare to the masses as well as ensuring that doctors got the best from the government.

