Home / National / Osun court remands woman in prison over alleged kidnap of 2-yr-old baby
Kidnap

Osun court remands woman in prison over alleged kidnap of 2-yr-old baby

— 29th March 2018

Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo

An Osogbo Magistrate Court, on Wednesday, remanded a 26-year-old woman, Joy Osu, in an Ilesa prison, for allegedly kidnapping  a two-year-old baby, Abdullahi Azeez.

The suspect was remanded alongside Sidney Onwuka, 28, and Agubata Maxwell, 39, for allegedly conniving to commit the crime.

They were charged with child theft and kidnapping.

The Magistrate , Mr. Olusegun Ayilara, had ordered that the defendants be kept in prison custody till May 18 for a formal bail application by their Defence counsels.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Muyiwa Ogunleye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on February 18 at about 8:00 p.m. in Matan Mije area, Oke-Baale, Osogbo.

Ogunleye said that Osu conspired with the other two suspects to steal the baby with intent to sell him.

He said  the police detectives got a tip off and smashed the accused  before rescuing the boy from their captivity.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 516, 371, and 364(2) of the criminal code cap 34 Vol.11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the two- count charge preferred against them.

The Defence Counsel, Dr. Victor Ezeji, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, however, overruled the bail application by Ezeji and ordered for a formal bail application on May 18 when the case will come up for mention.

