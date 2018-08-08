– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Court refuses to stop Adeleke as Osun PDP guber candidate
8th August 2018 - Agric: FG directs RBDAs to begin dredging of rivers
8th August 2018 - Be good ambassadors of Gombe in holy land, Dankwambo tells intending pilgrims
8th August 2018 - Herdsmen: FG to develop 4000 hectares of rangeland
8th August 2018 - just in: EFCC freezes Benue govt’s accounts
8th August 2018 - Tambuwal condemns siege on NASS
8th August 2018 - Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
8th August 2018 - Borno gov. gives N5m scholarship to Israel, best JAMB candidate
8th August 2018 - Crisis rocks Kogi Assembly as ex-Speaker seat declared vacant
8th August 2018 - Real Madrid cruise to victory over AS Roma as Gareth Bale stands out
Home / National / Court refuses to stop Adeleke as Osun PDP guber candidate
ADELEKE

Court refuses to stop Adeleke as Osun PDP guber candidate

— 8th August 2018

An Osun State High Court has dismissed the suit seeking to stop Sen. Ademola Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 22 election.

The court was presided over by Justice David Oladimeji.

Justice Oladimeji, on Wednesday, dismissed the suit in the ruling he delivered.

Two members of the PDP: Rasheed Olabayo and Idowu Oluwaseun, had filed a suit seeking an order of the court to stop Adeleke as the candidate of the PDP because he did not have the required educational certificate to contest the poll.

READ ALSO: Agric: FG directs RBDAs to begin dredging of rivers

But the judge held that he found out that the first Defendant was educated up to secondary school level and that the Plaintiffs also admitted this in their affidavit.

He, however, said the documents submitted by Adeleke contained some serious and damaging irregularities but added that the Plaintiffs did not raise the issue of forgery in the origination summon and failed to prove that the documents were forged.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADELEKE

Court refuses to stop Adeleke as Osun PDP guber candidate

— 8th August 2018

An Osun State High Court has dismissed the suit seeking to stop Sen. Ademola Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 22 election. The court was presided over by Justice David Oladimeji. Justice Oladimeji, on Wednesday, dismissed the suit in the ruling he delivered. Two members of the…

  • RIVERS

    Agric: FG directs RBDAs to begin dredging of rivers

    — 8th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has directed River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) to embark on routine dredging of rivers and water channels to boost agriculture. Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, gave the directive recently while launching the dredging of Kumadugu-Yobe tributary, at Wachakal in Yobe State. He said the measure became necessary to…

  • GOMBE

    Be good ambassadors of Gombe in holy land, Dankwambo tells intending pilgrims

    — 8th August 2018

    Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has advised the 1, 205 intending Hajj pilgrims from the state to be good ambassadors of the state and their country Nigeria while in the Saudi Arabia. Speaking at the farewell address to the 2018 Hajj pilgrims the Governor Dankwambo, who was represented by the…

  • OGBEH

    Herdsmen: FG to develop 4000 hectares of rangeland

    — 8th August 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The incessant clashes among farmers and herdsmen may soon be a thing of the past as the Federal Government said it is set to develop about 4000 hectares of rangeland. The government explained that the rangeland is expected to cater for at least 3,000 herdsmen and carry out a total of 243km…

  • EFCC

    just in: EFCC freezes Benue govt’s accounts

    — 8th August 2018

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly frozen the accounts of the Benue State Government. The accounts are said to be domiciled in three banks. Governor Samuel Ortom is expected to speak on the matter, on Wednesday, in Abuja. With this action, it is believed that the state government would find it difficult…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share