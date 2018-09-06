– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - Osun communities commend EU, UNICEF for provision of potable water
6th September 2018 - Pence, Pompeo deny writing anonymous NYT op-ed
6th September 2018 - Enugu council chairs urged to promote adult education
6th September 2018 - Imo APC adopts indirect primaries for all elective positions
6th September 2018 - NURTW member in court for assaulting man with rod, nail plank
6th September 2018 - Osun 2018: Adeleke, Ogunbiyi sign peace pact
6th September 2018 - 2019 : Ebonyi APC to pick candidates through consensus
6th September 2018 - Naomi Campbell Takes Wizkid As Her Date To GQ Awards
6th September 2018 - Ebonyi gets new police boss 
6th September 2018 - Osun Assembly congratulates Salinsile, Adedeji on new appointments
Home / National / Osun communities commend EU, UNICEF for provision of potable water

Osun communities commend EU, UNICEF for provision of potable water

— 6th September 2018

NAN

Some residents of Oke-Ila and Ora, Ifedayo Local Government Area, Osun, have commended the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) for providing potable water in the communities.

The residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, said the hardship they experienced in getting drinkable water had vanished since the solar boreholes were provided.

They also said that they had been using it for their domestic chores like cooking, drinking and bathing.

READ ALSO 2019 : Ebonyi APC to pick candidates through consensus

Mr James Odedeji, Chairman, Water Consumer Association in the community, said the provision of the solar boreholes had decreased incidence of typhoid fever and cholera in the community.

Odedeji said the dearth of potable water, which was the major problem in the community, had become history since the solar boreholes were sunk by the EU and UNICEF.

Also, Mrs Moradeke Adeniyi, a housewife, said before the boreholes were provided, life was almost unbearable for the people.

Adeniyi said, “Water scarcity was our major problem in this community before the solar boreholes were provided.

“In the past, we had to trek a long distance to the stream to fetch water but now the story is different.

‘‘We now get clean water from the boreholes for cooking, drinking and bathing.’’

Mrs Deborah Adeshina, a health assistant in the community primary health centre, said that the provision of borehole in the centre had helped it to maintain a clean environment.

Also, Mr Adediran Adedayo, the Vice-Chairman of the council, said the boreholes had helped the rural communities to overcome the challenges of water shortage in the community.

Adedayo noted that lack of potable water was a major problem in the community but the people now no longer suffer the impact.

While commending EU and UNICEF for the construction of the boreholes, he gave assurance that the local government would ensure proper maintenance of the facilities.

READ ALSO Osun Assembly congratulates Salinsile, Adedeji on new appointments

Adiatu Olaposi, the General Manager, Osun Rural Water and Environmental Sanitation Agency (RUWESA), spoke in a similar manner.

The general manager explained that the EU/UNICEF Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Reform Programme II involved provision of water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in communities, schools, health centres and public places.

RUWESA’s boss said 480 hand pumps and solar boreholes had also been provided to Odo-Otin, Ifedayo and Ayedaade Local Government Areas in the state.

The official said that EU/UNICEF contributed 70 percent of the cost of the projects, while the state government contributed 15 per cent.

Adiatu added that the local government contributed 10 per cent while the host communities also contributed five percent of the funding.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osun communities commend EU, UNICEF for provision of potable water

— 6th September 2018

NAN Some residents of Oke-Ila and Ora, Ifedayo Local Government Area, Osun, have commended the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) for providing potable water in the communities. The residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, said the hardship they experienced in getting drinkable water had…

  • EBONYI COUNCILS

    Enugu council chairs urged to promote adult education

    — 6th September 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu To ensure access for education, Commissioner for Local Government Matters, Enugu State, Mr. Chijioke Edoga, has charged the chairmen of the 17 local government areas of the state to set up functional adult education centres to enable uneducated adults have access to western education. The former lawmaker also encouraged councils that had…

  • NAIL PLANK

    NURTW member in court for assaulting man with rod, nail plank

    — 6th September 2018

    “The accused apprehended the complainant, took him to their masqueraders’ home where they used a nail plank to punch his mouth…” NAN A member of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Abiodun Akibo, 36, who allegedly assaulted a man with iron rod and nail was on Thursday in Lagos brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’…

  • consensus

    2019 : Ebonyi APC to pick candidates through consensus

    — 6th September 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi says it will pick candidates for the 2019 general elections through consensus, as the approach “best suits the state’s peculiarities.’’ This was the resolution reached after an emergency State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting, held on Wednesday night in Abakaliki, with APC leaders, including past members of the…

  • EBONYI

    Ebonyi gets new police boss 

    — 6th September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja A new Commissioner of Police has been appointed for Ebonyi State. He is Hyelasinda Musa Kimo. The appointment, according to Police signal from the Force Secretary, dated September 5, 2018, is with immediate effect. The former commissioner of police in the state, Titus Sumba Larmode, has been redeployed to the Detective College,…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share