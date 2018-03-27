Osun Assembly sets up panel to investigate UNIOSUN crisis

The Osun House of Assembly, under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt Honourable Najeem Salam, has set up a 15-man ad hoc committee to investigate the account of the state-owned university between 2015 till date.

In a statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the Asembly set up the committee, on Tuesday, in Osogbo, the state capital, after a closed-door meeting with the management and the Non-Academic Staff Unions of the institution.

The Speaker directed the committee to look into the crisis of incessant strike by the Non-teaching staff of the institution.

Hon. Salam said the committee is to report back to assembly in two weeks.

He said the House Committee Chairman on Public Account, Mr. Rasheed Afolabi would be chair of the Committee.

The Non-Teaching staff of the University under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) had on March 5 embarked on indefinite strike over non-payment of earned allowance among other demands.

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Labo Poopola, said that he was happy that the assembly was wading into the strike and financial crisis in the institution.

Poopola said that the institution had been witnessing different crisis in the last five years, adding that with the intervention of the assembly, there would be peace in the University.

The Chairman of the University’s Joint Action Committee (JAC) , Mr. Olalekan Adiat, said he was optimistic that the assembly would do the needful in ensuring peace in the University.

In his remarks, Mr. Jacob Adekomi, the Chairman of Osun Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said that the setting up of the committee was a good omen to the peace if the University.

Adekomi said that NLC believe in the ability of the assembly to ensure that peace reign in the University.