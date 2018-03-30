The Sun News
Osun Assembly felicitates with Christians at Easter

— 30th March 2018

The Osun State House of Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Najeem Salam, has sent warm greetings to all Christians in the state over this year’s Easter celebration.

The House in a statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye on Tuesday says  the  Assembly acknowledges that Easter season  is  a sacred one filled with God’s  love, blessings and redemptive power.

It congratulates all Christians in the state, urging them to celebrate moderately and never forget the lessons as well as the reasons for the season, which is the sacrificial death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ.

The Assembly notes that Easter period is the heart of Christianity as it highlights the message of redemption brought to the world through the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, his death and resurrection.

It therefore enjoins residents of the state to emulates virtues of sacrifice exemplified by the death of Christ on the cross of Calvary.

Osun Assembly urged all Christians to also use the period to pray for the state  especially as the it looks forward to the emergence of new leader.

While wishing all Christians a successful celebration, the Parliament urged practitioners of all faiths in the state to continue to live in peace and harmony for the progress of the state.

Segun Adio

