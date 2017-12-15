The Sun News
Latest
15th December 2017 - Osun Assembly doubles down on Bola Ige son’s arrest
15th December 2017 - itel Mobile launches latest selfie Smartphone
15th December 2017 - Buhari approves purchase of patrol vessels
15th December 2017 - Exigencies of public policy formulation in Nigeria
15th December 2017 - Kunle Yusuf appraises Nigeria’s image in new book
15th December 2017 - DPR sanctions 10 filling stations in Zamfara over price hike
15th December 2017 - Nigerian jailed 18 yrs in Vietnam over import scam
15th December 2017 - Japan expands sanctions against North Korea
15th December 2017 - FG invests N180b on NSTIR 2030 – Minister
15th December 2017 - DPR budgets N405m for foreign trips, adverts
Home / National / Updates / Osun Assembly doubles down on Bola Ige son’s arrest

Osun Assembly doubles down on Bola Ige son’s arrest

— 15th December 2017

From Clement ADEYI, Osogbo
Osun State House of Assembly has made a U-turn and renounced the arrest warrant issued against the immediate past Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development,  Muyiwa Ige, over an alleged land matter in Ilobu area of the state.
The Assembly had, on Wednesday, issued an arrest warrant against the
son and heir of the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation,  the late  Chief Bola Ige, following his failure to honour the invitation to explain issues concerning the land.
But the former commissioner later expressed shock that he was not aware of any invitation, hence his failure to honour it.
But the latest development is that
the Assembly, in a statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday, declared that all issues had been resolved, while the earlier warrant of arrest against Ige had  been revoked.
We gathered that the state Assembly members led by the Acting Speaker,  Adegboye Akintunde, had met with Ige and all the issues had been sorted out.
According to the release,  the former commissioner had appeared before the state House of Assembly leadership and members and narrated his part of the issue in contention.
“Sequel to an earlier statement issued on Wednesday, December 13, on the above subject, the State of Osun Assembly, under the leadership of the Speaker, Hon. Najeem Salaam, wishes to inform the public that Architect Olumuyiwa Ige has appeared before the  State of Osun House of Assembly leadership and members and has stated his part of the issue in contention,” Oyintiloye said.
“It is important to clearly state that the former Commissioner for Land, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ige, has cleared the issue with the state House of Assembly,” he added.
Ige also confirmed that the issues had been resolved amicably.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osun Assembly doubles down on Bola Ige son’s arrest

— 15th December 2017

From Clement ADEYI, Osogbo Osun State House of Assembly has made a U-turn and renounced the arrest warrant issued against the immediate past Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development,  Muyiwa Ige, over an alleged land matter in Ilobu area of the state. The Assembly had, on Wednesday, issued an arrest warrant against the…

  • itel Mobile launches latest selfie Smartphone

    — 15th December 2017

    …Equipped with dual selfie camera, fingerprint scanner Africa’s number one selling phone, itel mobile has strengthened its S Series portfolio, which is known for its Super Selfies, with the launch of itel S32. This latest selfie-centric device is integrated with the latest camera features that meet tastes of modern users, including a highly sensitive dual…

  • Buhari approves purchase of patrol vessels

    — 15th December 2017

      From Magnus Eze, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the purchase of some patrol vessels for the surveillance and protection of the Nigerian waters. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who disclosed this while opening of 10th Annual Ministerial Conference of Fisheries Committee for West Central Gulf of Guinea (FCWC) in Abuja, Friday, said the Nigerian…

  • DPR sanctions 10 filling stations in Zamfara over price hike

    — 15th December 2017

    The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), on Friday, said it had sanctioned 10 petrol filling stations, in Zamfara, for selling fuel above official pump price. Acting Controller of the department in Gusau, Saleh Audu, told newsmen, in Gusau. Audu said DPR had visited 35 filling stations across the state in the past one week and…

  • Nigerian jailed 18 yrs in Vietnam over import scam

    — 15th December 2017

    A Southern Vietnam court has sentenced a Nigerian to 18 years in prison over a fake customs enforcement scam, state media reported, on Friday. A local media reported that Michael Ikechukwu Leonard, 45, was convicted on Thursday of “deceiving others to steal their assets” in a scam which targeted wealthy Vietnamese women. The court in…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share