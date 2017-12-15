Osun Assembly doubles down on Bola Ige son’s arrest
— 15th December 2017
From Clement ADEYI, Osogbo
Osun State House of Assembly has made a U-turn and renounced the arrest warrant issued against the immediate past Commissioner for Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Muyiwa Ige, over an alleged land matter in Ilobu area of the state.
The Assembly had, on Wednesday, issued an arrest warrant against the
son and heir of the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the federation, the late Chief Bola Ige, following his failure to honour the invitation to explain issues concerning the land.
But the former commissioner later expressed shock that he was not aware of any invitation, hence his failure to honour it.
But the latest development is that
the Assembly, in a statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday, declared that all issues had been resolved, while the earlier warrant of arrest against Ige had been revoked.
We gathered that the state Assembly members led by the Acting Speaker, Adegboye Akintunde, had met with Ige and all the issues had been sorted out.
According to the release, the former commissioner had appeared before the state House of Assembly leadership and members and narrated his part of the issue in contention.
“Sequel to an earlier statement issued on Wednesday, December 13, on the above subject, the State of Osun Assembly, under the leadership of the Speaker, Hon. Najeem Salaam, wishes to inform the public that Architect Olumuyiwa Ige has appeared before the State of Osun House of Assembly leadership and members and has stated his part of the issue in contention,” Oyintiloye said.
“It is important to clearly state that the former Commissioner for Land, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ige, has cleared the issue with the state House of Assembly,” he added.
Ige also confirmed that the issues had been resolved amicably.
