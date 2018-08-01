Osun APC reunites for election

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Executive members of the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have re-united after the July 20 primary election to pick a governorship flagbearer for the party.

Daily Sun gathered, on Tuesday, that from the office of the party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, the frayed nerves in the party occasioned by criticisms, disagreement and rancour that trailed the election within the party’s leadership, executive members and the aspirants, had relaxed.

The party also said that the aggrieved members of the executive had returned to their duty posts and the body is again united under the leadership of its chairman, Famodun.

Recall that in the heat of the primary, when the party’s National Executive opted for the ‘ direct primary model’ to elect its governorship flagbearer, some executive members suspended the chairman Famodun and the Secretary, Alhaji Razaq Salinshile, following their dissatisfaction with the direct primary.

But the party said, on Tuesday, that a damage-control reconciliation effort by the elders of the party successfully re-united the dissenting members with the state executive at the weekend.

“We can now inform party members and our teeming supporters in the state and beyond that the APC executive in Osun is back, fully united in business, and reinvigorated to pursue our collective goal of decisively winning the governorship election in September as a united force,” Famodun said.

“Sometimes in presidential democracies worldwide, primaries are usually very contentious and can even create divisions, but they hardly ever end up breaking the party,” he added.

“The heat and squabbles generated during the process usually simmer down as the party heals its bruises and restores unity for the real contest; in this case, the governorship election, which is less than eight weeks away.

‘We are now eminently positioned to go into the contest with a renewed strength and determination not only to defeat all oppositions but also to ensure that the progress which Osun has experienced in the last 90 months will continue,” Famodun stressed.

He, therefore, called on all members, friends and supporters of the APC, “to get seriously involved in the ‘war’ efforts to keep the state on course for the peace, progress and development that are the legacies Rauf Aregbesola will be handing over to his successor,” the chairman said.

He thanked everyone who took part in the reconciliation process and applauded the reunited executive members for their mature attitude they adopted in resolving the problems.