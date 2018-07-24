– The Sun News
OSUN

Osun APC primary: Observer group commends process

— 24th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A Coalition of civil societies groups that monitored the direct governorship primary election by Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osogbo, the state capital, has  applauded the process.

Leader of the group, Mr. Wale Adebisi, who gave the commendation, said the direct system reduced manipulation and inducement of voters with money.

He added that it would strengthen internal democracy and called for its adoption in subsequent elections in Nigeria, especially the 2019 general elections.

He said the direct system should, henceforth, be used in the election of councillors, local government chairmen, senators and president.

“From all variables and indices available to us on the field, the direct primary is actually the best so as to encourage internal, all inclusive democracy, because every party member is involved,” he said.

“It eliminates the emerging trend where aspirants camped delegates and bribe each with huge amount of money. It also eliminates manipulation to a large extent,” Adebisi added.

“We hereby encourage every other political party to embrace this process of direct party primary so as to improve the internal democracy of the party politics which will gradually reduce the issue of financial inducement.

“Direct primary election process truly attests to the fact that democracy is truly for the people.

“Irrespective of all shortcomings and drawbacks observed during the exercise, the process is still the best because it is transparent, free and fair,’’ he said.

The direct method was used in conducting the primary election  in all the 332 wards across the state, through which Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s Chief of Staff Gboyega Oyetola emerged as the flag bearer.

A direct primary is a process whereby all card carrying members participate in the process of choosing the candidate of the party.

This is different from normal process where only selected party delegates will participate in the process.

While reacting to insinuations that the election was fraught with vote buying by the aspirants through their representatives, Adebisi said the organisation did not notice such occurrence, insisting that the process was free, fair and credible.

“We observed with keen interest the enthusiasm displayed by the party electorates across the state and the peaceful conduct of the exercise which is highly commendable on the part of the party leadership in the state,” Adebisi added.

