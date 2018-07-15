– The Sun News
Home / National / Osun APC, guber aspirant congratulate Fayemi
FAYEMI

Osun APC, guber aspirant congratulate Fayemi

— 15th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Odogbo

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  has congratulated the Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr.  Kayode Fayemi, on his victory in the Saturday governorship election in the state.

In a congratulatory message by the Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, the party enthused that APC’s victory  in the election was a “clear indication of the popularity of our great party and a proof that the party is loved by the entire Nigerians.”

While commending the people of Ekiti for keeping the election process peaceful before, during and after the electioneering process and not allowing themselves to be bought over by vote mongers, the Osun APC urged party leaders, members and all the stakeholders to come together, cooperate and support the Fayemi- led government to ensure unprecedented developmental projects in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

The party, however, urged Dr. Fayemi to “put behind all the acrimonious acts that may have arisen from the electioneering processes and reach out to all well- meaning leaders and stakeholders in the state and beyond so that our party, APC could be stronger and become more popular for us to win convincingly in all the forthcoming elections.”

Meanwhile, the Osun APC  governorship aspirant and Chief of Staff to Governor Rauf Aregbesola,  Gboyega Oyetola, has also congratulated the newly elected governor and   Ekiti people for the victory.

“We believe that your exemplary leadership qualities would take  Ekiti State to greater heights. We thank the international communities and all the diplomats who made sure they were fully on ground and massively represented to monitor the elections,” he said.

“We also commend President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring adequate security that enabled  peaceful conduct of the election and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its transparency which has further reinforced the confidence of  Nigerians in the commission as an unbiased umpire,” he added.

“We congratulate Comrade Adams Oshiomole whose first outing as the new chairman of the APC is victorious.

“I urge the opposition to support the governor-elect in the collective interest and progress of Ekiti State.

“The trend of Ekiti elections has shown that the masses are conscious that their interests are better protected by the APC.  Knowing that as progressives , rescuing Nigeria entirely from the clutches of bloodsucking PDP whose negative effects on our economy and  hunger pangs induced by the astoundingly corrupt and  inglorious rule of sixteen years  at the national level is still being felt by Nigerians till date.”

FAYEMI

Osun APC, guber aspirant congratulate Fayemi

— 15th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Odogbo Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  has congratulated the Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr.  Kayode Fayemi, on his victory in the Saturday governorship election in the state. In a congratulatory message by the Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, the party enthused that APC's victory  in the election…

