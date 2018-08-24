NAN

Mr Peter Babalola, the Chairman of Osun Local Government Service Commission, has resigned his appointment and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Babalola, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in a letter to Gov. Rauf Aregbesola, said he resigned to pursue other endeavours.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Babalola was one of the 17 APC aspirants in the July 19 governorship primary in which Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola emerged the winner.

Babalola, who was received by the South West PDP Deputy Chairman, Mr Yomi Akinwonmi, and the State Chairman, Mr Soji Adagunodo, at the party secretariat on Friday in Osogbo, said he left the APC because of imposition and impunity.

He expressed the belief that the next governor ought to come from Osun West.

Babalola promised to work with the PDP in order to ensure victory for its candidate in the Sept. 22 governorship election.

In his remarks, Akinwonmi, who represented the National Chairman of the party, Mr Uche Secondus, said that Babalola took the right step by leaving APC.

He urged PDP members in APC to return to the party, saying equal rights and privileges would be given to them.

Also speaking, Adagunodo said that the party recently received more than 5,000 APC members in Ila Local Government Area of the state.

But the APC Publicity Secretary in Osun, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, said Babalola’s defection was a personal choice based on the agitation that Osun West should be given a chance for the governorship slot.

He, however, wished Babalola well in his political career, adding that the party still remains strong in his absence.