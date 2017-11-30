Osun agog ahead of Osinbajo’s arrival

From: Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Thousands of Osun residents, scores of traditional rulers and government officials have flooded the Freedom Park, Osogbo, the Osun State capital, awaiting the arrival of the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Traditional dancers have taken to the stage to entertain guests, while several praise singers are at their best singing praises of the vice president and Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

There was tight security as officers and men of the Nigerian Army, Police, Civil Defence Corps, the men of the Department of State Services (DSS) have mounted security at strategic points in the town and the venue of the event to forestall any breach of peace.

Osinbajo is expected to launch the Nationwide Small and Medium Enterprise Clinic and the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) in the state.

The MSME Clinic is a scheme under the office of the Vice President targeted at helping small and medium enterprises to be positioned for critical roles in re-energising the economy.

Details later…