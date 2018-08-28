– The Sun News
28th August 2018 - Osun 2018: UNDP wants violence-free poll
28th August 2018 - 2019 Elections: NDLEA urges traditional, religious leaders to preach against drug abuse
28th August 2018 - Ubah admits indebtedness to players, blames LMC
28th August 2018 - I want to be president – Jonah Jang declares
28th August 2018 - Kebbi Govt to partner Manhattan on tourism, business, education, culture
28th August 2018 - NAF fighter jet destroys another bandits camp, kill many in Zamfara
28th August 2018 - Bauchi female guber aspirant, Baheejah joins ACD
28th August 2018 - Taraba farmers get 5m free hybrid cassava stems
28th August 2018 - UNILORIN earmarks 5,000 hectares of land for commercial farming
28th August 2018 - UAE Ambassador to Nigeria tasks women on family values
Osun 2018: UNDP wants violence-free poll

NAN

Ahead of Osun Sept. 22 governorship election, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has called on stakeholders to ensure a violence-free poll in the state.

Mr Samuel Bwalya, the UNDP Country Director, made the call in Ibadan at the ongoing stakeholders’ dialogue for traditional rulers, religious leaders, political leaders and civil society on the forthcoming Osun gubernatorial election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by the UNDP in conjunction with the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bwalya said the peaceful conduct of the election was not only important to the residents of the state, but also to all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria globally.

He said a free, fair and credible election would promote peaceful co-existence, build strong institutions and foster sustainable development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

The UNDP official, who noted that the Osun governorship election would be a strong indicator of what to expect in the 2019 general elections, said the election must be violence-free.

“We all, therefore, have critical roles to play to ensure that the election is conducted in an atmosphere of peace, stability and in the spirit of sportsmanship by all the contestants, their teeming supporters and the civil populace,’’ Bwalya said.

He said the programme was organised to sensitise and increase public knowledge on the dangers of violence before, during and after the election.

“It is our hope that this investment in democratic governance and peace will help the government and people of the state to live in peace and harmony.

“Also, we hope that the coming gubernatorial election is conducted in a rancor-free atmosphere to lay a good example for other states to emulate in the 2019 general elections,’’ Bwalya said.

In his remarks, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola urged the monarchs and religious leaders in the state to ensure that the governorship election was held under a peaceful atmosphere.

Aregbesola said that traditional rulers could only reign and perform their roles in a peaceful atmosphere, hence the need for them to support peaceful election.

Related Articles

religious leaders

2019 Elections: NDLEA urges traditional, religious leaders to preach against drug abuse

— 28th August 2018

NAN The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gombe State Command, has appealed to the traditional and religious leaders to preach against substance abuse as the 2019 elections draw near. Mr Aliyu Adole, the state NDLEA Commander, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Tuesday. Adole…

  • JONAH JANG

    I want to be president – Jonah Jang declares

    — 28th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A former Governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Dr. Jonah David Jang, said he would pursue vigorously the task of restructuring Nigeria in accordance with the constitution of the country. He noted that the country is deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines thereby creating…

  • kebbi state

    Kebbi Govt to partner Manhattan on tourism, business, education, culture

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Kebbi Government and Borough of Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday expressed their readiness for a city-to-city partnership  on tourism, business, education and culture. The development was sequel to a correspondence from the President of Manhattan Borough in New York City, U.S., Gale Brewer, for a partnership with Argungu Local Government of…

  • JETS

    NAF fighter jet destroys another bandits camp, kill many in Zamfara

    — 28th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF) in Operation DIRAN MIKIYA, in Zamfara State, have killed several bandits terrorising people of the state and destroyed their operational bases in the area. Director Public Relations and Information, Air Commodores Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said …

  • TARABA

    Bauchi female guber aspirant, Baheejah joins ACD

    — 28th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi A governorship aspirant in Bauchi State, Hajiya Baheejah Mahmood, has joined the Advance Congress for Democracy (ACD), to contest in the 2019 general election in the state. Baheejah collected her membership card in her ward, Nassarawa B in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of the State. Addressing a  mammoth crowd, Baheejah declared…

