The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - Osun 2018: I’ve pedigree to replace Aregbesola – ex-Speaker
11th April 2018 - Buhari’s intention, sign of APC’s demise, says ADP
11th April 2018 - Abuja natives threaten to revolt over alleged land invasion
11th April 2018 - Sokoto gov. swears-in 4 new judges
11th April 2018 - Confusion, speculation as 8 month-old-baby found dead in water container
11th April 2018 - 2019 Elections: Why I declared now – President Buhari
11th April 2018 - Nigeria, U.S. armies to co-host African Land Forces Summit in Abuja
11th April 2018 - CAN threatens to expose pastors aiding human trafficking
11th April 2018 - UNICEF gives N70m loan for construction of improved toilets in Nigeria
11th April 2018 - Kwara: I’ll contest governorship seat if… – House Speaker
Home / National / Osun 2018: I’ve pedigree to replace Aregbesola – ex-Speaker
PEDGREE Adejare

Osun 2018: I’ve pedigree to replace Aregbesola – ex-Speaker

— 11th April 2018

Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo

A former Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly,  Adejare Bello, has said he possesses the political acumen to succeed Governor Rauf Aregbesola in the governorship election scheduled for September 22.

Bello said this at the secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Osogbo,  while presenting a letter of intention to contest under the platform of the party.

Bello told Daily Sun that he has the pedigree to become the next governor of the state, having demonstrated leadership qualities such as honesty,  credibility, integrity, transparency and accountability when he was speaker of the House of Assembly about seven years ago.

His words, “You can go to town and ask about Adejare Bello. The common man in the street will tell you that I did well when I was speaker in the House of Assembly.

“The members of the cabinet can also testify to this. Interestingly too, I served under the tutelage of highly learned people-oriented politicians such as former governors, Chief Bisi Akande and Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

“So,  I’m well equipped in terms of relevant political knowledge,  experience and clout and all it takes to replace Aregbesola and make our people happy in the next political dispensation,” he said.

” I have the backing of the people.  They know that I am a grassroots politician who doesn’t run away from his people. Since I left government about seven years ago,  I have lived with them and nobody is after me because I did well.

“I also know that I must serve them well. again. So,  I have the confidence that I shall win the forthcoming election on the strength of good name and interest in the people, ” he added

The erstwhile lawmaker said that  his wealth of experience after serving 12 years in the state’s House of Assembly was enough to stand him out  as the preferred candidate for the party.

The former speaker, who was first elected in 1999 into the House of Assembly and represented Ede  Constituency, was the Minority Leader of the House. He was elected Speaker in 2003 and served till year 2011.

He served under both former PDP governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and later Mr. Rauf Aregbesola of Action Congress (AC).

While addressing members of the party and PDP leaders before he presented his letter of intention to run,  Bello commended Oyinlola’s administration for good governance and promised not only to toe his path but to also exceed his records.

He continued, “Oyinlola’s biggest monthly allocation as governor was N1.8billion and he did his best to affect lives of the Osun people positively. Rauf Aregbesola would have been the best governor in the history of the state but he does not take advice. He is Mr. know all.”

“I have the experience. I served all the governors that have ruled Osun state and my 12 years as a lawmaker has given me in-depth knowledge about governance in the state. So I will exceed the great legacies already set by my predecessors,” he added.

On his plans if chosen to fly the PDP’s flag, Bello promised to give due respect to the leadership of the party by carrying it along in all the programmes of his administration.

He charged members to be dedicated and approach the election with the deserved seriousness, saying that with unity of purpose, PDP would win the poll.

The party chairman, Mr Soji Adagunodo, promised a level playing ground for all aspirants that vying for the PDP ticket.

He urged all the members to work towards a successful outing for the party and rescue it from the jaws of the ruling APC in the next political dispensation.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PEDGREE Adejare

Osun 2018: I’ve pedigree to replace Aregbesola – ex-Speaker

— 11th April 2018

Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo A former Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly,  Adejare Bello, has said he possesses the political acumen to succeed Governor Rauf Aregbesola in the governorship election scheduled for September 22. Bello said this at the secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Osogbo,  while presenting a letter of intention to…

  • DEMISE Buhari

    Buhari’s intention, sign of APC’s demise, says ADP

    — 11th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said that the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election would lead to the demise of the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that President Buhari, from all indications, has performed abysmally which Nigerians would not even bother to vote for him.  In a statement signed…

  • NATIVES Abuja

    Abuja natives threaten to revolt over alleged land invasion

    — 11th April 2018

    Fred Ezeh, Abuja Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have warned against continued allocation of their ancestral lands by FCT administration to private property developers. They said that such development, if not stopped, could posed a big threat to the continued existence of the Gbagyi ethnic group and might possibly lead to its extinction…

  • JUDGES Sokoto

    Sokoto gov. swears-in 4 new judges

    — 11th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on Wednesday, swore-in four new judges that will serve in the state High Court and the Sharia Court of Appeal. Those sworn in as High Court Judges were Kabiru  Ibrahim Ahmad and Isah Mohammed Bargaja while Kasimu Yusuf and Umar Liman Sifawa were sworn-in as…

  • Benin City drowned BABY

    Confusion, speculation as 8 month-old-baby found dead in water container

    — 11th April 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The death of an eight month old boy in a suburb of Benin City, the Edo State capital, has thrown neighbours and family into a state of confusion as to what happened and who was responsible for the incident. The baby had drowned and died inside a plastic water container in his…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share