Osun 2018: I’ve pedigree to replace Aregbesola – ex-Speaker

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

A former Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Adejare Bello, has said he possesses the political acumen to succeed Governor Rauf Aregbesola in the governorship election scheduled for September 22.

Bello said this at the secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in Osogbo, while presenting a letter of intention to contest under the platform of the party.

Bello told Daily Sun that he has the pedigree to become the next governor of the state, having demonstrated leadership qualities such as honesty, credibility, integrity, transparency and accountability when he was speaker of the House of Assembly about seven years ago.

His words, “You can go to town and ask about Adejare Bello. The common man in the street will tell you that I did well when I was speaker in the House of Assembly.

“The members of the cabinet can also testify to this. Interestingly too, I served under the tutelage of highly learned people-oriented politicians such as former governors, Chief Bisi Akande and Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

“So, I’m well equipped in terms of relevant political knowledge, experience and clout and all it takes to replace Aregbesola and make our people happy in the next political dispensation,” he said.

” I have the backing of the people. They know that I am a grassroots politician who doesn’t run away from his people. Since I left government about seven years ago, I have lived with them and nobody is after me because I did well.

“I also know that I must serve them well. again. So, I have the confidence that I shall win the forthcoming election on the strength of good name and interest in the people, ” he added

The erstwhile lawmaker said that his wealth of experience after serving 12 years in the state’s House of Assembly was enough to stand him out as the preferred candidate for the party.

The former speaker, who was first elected in 1999 into the House of Assembly and represented Ede Constituency, was the Minority Leader of the House. He was elected Speaker in 2003 and served till year 2011.

He served under both former PDP governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and later Mr. Rauf Aregbesola of Action Congress (AC).

While addressing members of the party and PDP leaders before he presented his letter of intention to run, Bello commended Oyinlola’s administration for good governance and promised not only to toe his path but to also exceed his records.

He continued, “Oyinlola’s biggest monthly allocation as governor was N1.8billion and he did his best to affect lives of the Osun people positively. Rauf Aregbesola would have been the best governor in the history of the state but he does not take advice. He is Mr. know all.”

“I have the experience. I served all the governors that have ruled Osun state and my 12 years as a lawmaker has given me in-depth knowledge about governance in the state. So I will exceed the great legacies already set by my predecessors,” he added.

On his plans if chosen to fly the PDP’s flag, Bello promised to give due respect to the leadership of the party by carrying it along in all the programmes of his administration.

He charged members to be dedicated and approach the election with the deserved seriousness, saying that with unity of purpose, PDP would win the poll.

The party chairman, Mr Soji Adagunodo, promised a level playing ground for all aspirants that vying for the PDP ticket.

He urged all the members to work towards a successful outing for the party and rescue it from the jaws of the ruling APC in the next political dispensation.