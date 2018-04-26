The Sun News
OSUN INEC

INEC releases Osun guber election timetable

— 26th April 2018

Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the timetable for the September 22 governorship election in Osun State in line with the provision of the Electoral Act.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, who disclosed this, on Thursday, in Osogbo, said  that 1,407,235 people registered in 2015 to vote during the election, but 411,438 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected.

He called on those who have not collected their cards to do so to be able to vote for their candidates of choice during the election.

Agbaje also disclosed that commencement of public campaign by political parties had been slated for June 24.

He added that conduct of party primaries including resolution of disputes arising from the exercise would be between June 24 and July 23.

He said the deadline for the submission of nomination forms by political parties would be August 22, while campaigns would end on September 20.

He assured on INEC’s readiness to ensure a free, fair and transparent election that would be acceptable to the people of the state and the entire country.

The commissioner also urged the media and other stakeholders to support the Commission in its effort to conduct a credible, free and fair election on September 22.

“We have the mandate to provide a level-playing ground for all participants and we expect the cooperation of all stakeholders in return.

“To the press, we expect you to join hands with the commission to maintain equity and justice before, during and after the process.

“On our part, we promise to operate an open door policy and ensure the entrenchment of all the core values and standards of INEC with zero tolerance for electoral fraud,” he said.

 

