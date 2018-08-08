– The Sun News
Osun 2018: Fresh suit against Adeleke’s candidature over alleged forgery

— 8th August 2018

Barely 24 hours to the judgment over his certificate, a fresh suit been has been filed against the candidature of Sen. Ademola Adeleke in the forthcoming September 22, 2018 election at the Osun State High Court, Osogbo.

The case was filed by two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegates, Olagboye Adedamola and Oyetunji Suredi, over the Testimonial and Statement of Result presented by the senator to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which they claimed to were fake documents.

The applicants premised their suit on Section 31 (5) and (6) of the Electoral Act 2010 which gave powers to individuals to challenge in court any candidate who they suspected to have presented fake documents or false affidavits to the electoral body.

Adeleke has been embroiled in certificate scandal with two members of the PDP, Rasheed Olatunji and Idowu Oluwaseun going to court to challenge the senator to present his credentials, citing section 177 (d) of the Nigeria constitution.

Already, the court presided over by Justice David Oladimeji has fixed final judgment of the case to Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

In the fresh suit, the applicants also dragged to court the PDP, the state’S Chairman of the party, Hon. Soji Adagunodo, and his state executive council members and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the hearing of the matter before the state vacation judge, Justice Oladimeji, the Plaintiffs asked for an abridged date for the respondents to appear after the service within seven days instead of 21 days and the court order to allow them to advertise all their applications in the national dailies.

The court after the submission of the plaintiffs’ counsel, Bar. Abdulrahman Okunade granted the two prayers.

READ ALSO: Twin brothers, 6 others docked for diversion of N31.7m

In the new suit attached with seven exhibits and a 37-paragraph affidavit, the plaintiffs sought for seven reliefs and asked the court to disqualify Sen. Adeleke from contesting the September 22 polls as the governorship candidate of the PDP.

They specifically asked the court to bar Adedele from the polls “on account of ineligibility, false information and submission of false documents to” INEC as the 4th defendant in the suit.

Besides, they urged the court to declare the first runner-up in the PDP primary conducted on July 21st, 2018, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi as the party’s lawful candidate for the forthcoming governorship election.

