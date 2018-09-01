– The Sun News
OSUN 2018

Osun 2018: APC’ll retain gov seat – Tinubu

— 1st September 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday night, expressed confidence that the good foundation laid by Osun State governor, Rauf Aragbesola, will ensure the party retains power in the September 22nd gubernatorial election in the state.

Tinubu spoke after the APC governorship candidate in the upcoming election in Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Stakeholders’ Dinner on Osun Election on Thursday night at Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

Speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the over three hours meeting with APC South West stakeholders, Tinubu described Oyetola as a qualified technocrat.

He said: “We expect victory. We have a progressive government there where the incumbent and the outgoing governor has worked and laid a good foundation. Therefore, we have successes to build upon. We equally are bringing in one of the most competent and qualified technocrats in the person of Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola. He is eminently qualified.”

Asked if the Osun election is going to be a hard battle like the Ekiti governorship election, he said “You don’t predict the activity of elections. It can always be unique from one state to the other.

“But we believe that with our leadership in Osun from the state chairman down to the lowest level and the way they conducted the direct primary and the way people had turned out, are signals to the opposing parties that they have no way of beating us.”

READ ALSO: Mother of four sells day- old baby for N30,000 in Imo

Oyetola, also thanked  President Buhari for the opportunity of the visit.

He said: “It shows that he is the father of all. He is committed to APC winning the Osun election come 22nd September this year. He is committed to our party retaining the government, he is committed to free and fair elections.

And I want to say categorically, that by the grace of God, we are winning that election on the 22nd of September.” The victory, he said, would be a foundation for the election of President Buhari in 2019.

