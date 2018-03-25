The Sun News
Home / Politics / Osun 2018: APC supporters petition Oyegun over delegate list

Osun 2018: APC supporters petition Oyegun over delegate list

— 25th March 2018

Omoniyi Salaudeen

Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have petitioned the National Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun, over an alleged plot by some people to manipulate the list of delegates for the 2018 governorship primary election of the party in the state.

In a petition dated March 10, 2018, the group called on the national headquarters to urgently intervene in the looming crisis to forestall a repeat of the dismal outing of the party in the 2017 Osun West senatorial bye-election which was lost to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) due to protest votes against candidate imposition.    

According to the group, ‘23 out of 30 local government areas of Osun State were affected by the heinous alteration of wards and local government executive officers of APC, which the 2014 Congress produced in Osun State with 116 out of 332 wards involved.”

The aggrieved supporters, therefore, insisted on “outright rejection of the altered list; and retention of the list of executive officers of the party that was produced by the 2014 congress in the state. The petition read: “As part of its dangerous trends, which can lead to our party’s failure in 2018 election, the Osun state party chairman in association with some officials of Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s government have manufactured another list of local and wards executive officers, where names of those who legally won the 2014 congresses have been removed and exchanged with those who did not contest at all in the 2014.”

“Above all, national secretariat should provide a level plain ground for all contestants.

The petition was signed by Hon Caleb Ojo, Hon. Rotimt Bidmus, Professor, Remi Ajala and seven other leaders of the group.

to have fair play in all activities related to governorship election in Osun state,” they concluded,” the statement added.

ward congress. The new list is endorsed as certified copy with the stamp and signature of the office of the National Secretary of our party.”

