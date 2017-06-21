The Sun News
Home / oriental news / Osumenyi: A gift to Anambra, says youth leader

Osumenyi: A gift to Anambra, says youth leader

— 21st June 2017

By Anthony Obi

Uzodimma Eva Okezue, youth leader of Osumenyi in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, speaks on how the patriotic zeal of people of the community has made it a gift to Anambra State.

Development in Osumenyi

In Osumenyi today, one could see some shining examples of patriotic zeal played out in this Anambra State community located in Nnewi South Local Government Area, courtesy of its illustrious sons. A visitor to the town could feel and inhale the impact of a developed community and not crisis-ridden, as in most towns on the faces of the people, due largely to infrastructural transformation and peaceful coexistence among the people.

Wherever you go in Osumenyi, you will find gigantic modern schools and churches, residential buildings the type found in Abuja, Lagos and other big cities, well cultivated lawns, beautiful asphalted inter-link road network with walkways, drainage, solar powered street light, the ultra-modern Eke Osumenyi market, etc. Therefore, it is understandable why Osumenyi is a gift to Anambra State.

Threat to peace in the community

Recently, an axiomatic Igbo adage was rekindled in the town when some self-seeking elements came forth with a deliberate event tagged: “Youths seminar and general meeting” meant to disturb the peace and development stride in the community.

Contrary to their claim that people of Osumenyi have over 12 years been living like cat and dog with two parallel town unions – Osumenyi Development Union (ODU) and Osumenyi Town Union (OTU), ODU remains the only constituted and recognised body by state government. Osumenyi has peace and with it came development.

I equally affirm that there could be no other youth organisation in the community aside ODU Youth Wing, which by the special grace of God, is under my leadership. Recent happenings wherein some people are proud of being political hirelings and masked errand boys have further revealed the dearth of leadership morals and fictitious integrity some individuals once claimed they had.

I have watched particularly these renegades openly boasting their connections in high places, determined to turn my homeland into a lawless fiefdom. I am appalled by the silence, if not connivance, of the unknown finger whose hidden garment has started dancing to the wind of revelation.

However, the masquerade finger has started announcing its hideout. It is now clear to all and sundry that the voice-over hullabaloo was a satanic attempt by some perceived individuals whose lifeless leadership career was gasping for breath. Rather than searching for ways to salvage the self-inflicted problems on the people of the town, they have resorted to name-calling and fabrication of a non-existent youth forum issues.

Let it be on record that the government of Anambra State’s recognition on February 23, 2009 of ODU was the direct choice of the people as they chose the town union after their hearts.

How would Chief Luke Akunaedozi, Chief Mishack Umeike and Sir John Okonkwo feel in the graves to see the main beneficiary of the Osumenyi democracy struggle now in bed with the dangerous elements he denounced? 

