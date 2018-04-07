Osoka Kalu: The soccer legend from Item – Goodbye

In 1957, we were at the Preliminary Training Centre, Ihube, Okigwe, after our primary school, for one year training that would qualify us to become school teachers. Our school was close to Teachers’ Quarters of the Methodist Central School. We felt, wrongly though, that we were the people that mattered. On Sunday mornings, we filed out for the Church service at the Methodist Church, about two kilometres away.

One day, in our compound, we saw a handsome young teacher from Amaokwe, Item. The rumour mill was strong that he was a great footballer and that his left leg was very dangerous on the pitch. With our radar, we started monitoring him. He even seemed to be left-handed, judging from his peculiar manner of walking. At that time, soccer players were rated by the use of their left legs. Nothing was bringing him close to us. He was more seen than heard. Our derision on him was that, after our training, we would be his senior. We would be registered as C teachers while he would be CD 2, if he passed his examination. That was what he needed to know so that he would be respecting us, but he was not. Imagine!

One day, something we did not expect brought us together. Uncle Dan Anyiam, the captain of the Nigeria Football team, a handsome and legendary-mid-fielder, visited us with twelve footballs. It was the first time I saw more than two footballs at a time. I was young and small but ardent on the field and was one of the people selected for the training. That left-footed man was also selected. Two players were given a football to practise before we were put into two teams. His ball control was amazing and the shots from his left leg were fiery. My respect for him started to grow after the training, but we were not seeing much of him again.

In January 1960, arriving at the Methodist College Uzuakoli, for a two years training in the Elementary Training Centre, the youth also came for the training. He had not changed at all, still more seen than heard. Three months later, the Soccer season started. He was one of those, who came out with me for selection. I was rejected because of my height. I accepted that my soccer skill was not good enough for the college standard. A few weeks later, I was cutting grass near the field for mulching, when I was told to stand-in for a player that had an injury. After dribbling and kicking the ball for a few minutes, I was placed in the First team. Not long after, five of us, Ebere Nze [now a retired Archbishop], Elemchi, the left-footed youth, Christopher Nnam and me, became the best players in our college, and were made to join the first team of the combined teams of Higher Elementary Training Centre and the Elementary Training Centre.

Soccer brought that ardent-left-footed player and me together. That was Osoka Kalu. Not long after, his nickname became ‘Soccer’ for that was what he was really. At the end of the year, he was made our Football Captain, and it was not a surprise to anybody. In our outing at Aba Sports Stadium, during Anyansi Cup competition, in 1960, I sustained an injury. Not long after, he had an injury also and we were benched during an important competition with Elementary Training Centre, Ndioro. We did not mind the rain that was beating us that day. It was, however, painful for us to be cheering our team, instead of playing. The match ended in a draw. Imagine, Uzuakoli playing a draw with Ndioro!

In 1964, we entered the Higher Elementary Training College, Uzuakoli. Throughout that year, we demonstrated excellence on the field, appreciating ourselves for our soccer skills. One day, they gave me the glory that should be his. It was a cup match and the venue was the Secondary school field. Unknown to us, our opponents were too sure of winning the semi-final match that they came with a band for celebration. At the peak of the game, Osoka dribbled the ball excellently round the opponents and wheeled it beautifully to me with his dangerous left leg. I did nothing but to kick it hard inside the net! I was celebrated instead of him. I was carried shoulder high, instead of the man, who did the job. Osoka did not mind! At the end of the year, he was made the Football Captain, while our indefatigable goalkeeper, Godwin Odogu [now a retired Venerable] was his assistant.

In March 1965, we were doing Teaching Practice at Umuda, Isingwu, Umuahia, when we received the bad news that ‘Soccer’ had a fracture on his leg during a soccer match at Lohum Central School. And our Football season was at the corner! Imagine! Godwin Odogu became the captain while I was made his assistant. It was always sad, seeing Osoka cheering us during soccer championships, instead of playing.

Turning later to an Insurance guru, it was amazing how soccer blood was running in his family. His younger brother, Anyim, pulled his weight also on the field. The former President, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, Ogala Osoka, his nephew, was known as ‘Pele’. On the field, he was the Pele you knew. With ribbon band on his head, he was identified easily. My uncle, after watching me at Aba Stadium, told me to choose between soccer and academics. I chose soccer. It was believed in those days that soccer was a distraction to academics. Osoka Kalu, whose edge over most of us on the field was his strong stature, which fitted nobly to his masterly skills, was never lacking in academics.

On February 10, 2018, Item, being blessed by God with great men and women in professions and industries, as well as the timber and calibre from all over the country, gathered at Egbichi Oteh Stadium, Amaokwe Item, to bid goodbye to this lion on the field. If you called it, “Bishops’ day” you will not be wrong. As the Dad of a Bishop’s wife, six Archbishops and many Priests dominated the scene. Osoka had a way of speaking that identified him easily, even in darkness. In 1969, the civil war was on and movements were restricted. On my way to Akanu Item, through Ezeukwu, by 5am, I saw some people approaching and in deep discussion. I recognized two of the voices. I called them by name and in great amazement, they responded, ‘Social’. It was gleeful as we had not met for a long time. And it was Op [Opara Chukwu] and Osoka Kalu, his bosom friend! They were going to Acha market so that they would put food on their table, the same season why I left Ovim that early morning!

On January 2, 2016, I visited Osoka at Item. We spent time talking before I prayed for him and we parted. Unknown to both of us, it was our last meeting. Goodbye, Mr. ‘Soccer’.

