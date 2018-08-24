Ositelu calls for regional police

– The Sun News
Ositelu made the call during the 82nd Tabieorar celebration, which took place on Wednesday at the camp ground of the church located at Ogere in Ogun State.

Olajiire Ishola

Primate of the Church of the Lord (Prayer Fellowship Worldwide), Rufus Ositelu, has called on the Federal Government to crate regional police to curb the menace of armed bandits in the country.

READ ALSO: Excitement as C&S church inducts new Baba Aladura

He said the issue of regional or state police became imperative as a result of insecurity situation in the country, adding that the wanton destruction of lives and property by herdsmen in Benue and other parts of the country has wrecked untold havoc on the people.

“The negative socio-economic and political effects on peaceful co-existence and security are unquantifiable. It is, therefore, imperative that perpetrators are not only prosecuted, but efforts should be intensified at curbing their dastardly acts.

“There is need for the Federal Government to adopt scientific approach in policing, to adequately address the rising rate of crime and criminality in line with best practices by curbing the problems through the creation of regional or state police for prompt response to any criminality that may crop up in any part of the country,” he said.

He commended the Federal Government for its commitment to fighting corruption and urged it not to relent in its efforts because corruption would definitely fight back. He called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari, saying corruption had been institutionalised in the country and those that are benefitting from the act would fight back to secure their source of livelihood.

