Osinbanjo to open third Annual Judges’ Workshop

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo will on June 19 lead the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen and other lawyers to declare the third annual Judges’ workshop on petroleum, gas and power sector open in Abuja.

Other heads of court expected at the workshop are ‎the President, Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa and Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta. Others are Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubarkar Malami (SAN), Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola as well as Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu and host of others.

‎The event which will hold at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) is organized by the International Institute for Petroleum, Energy Law and Policy (IIPELP), in collaboration with NJI.

The Founder of IIPELP and visiting Professor of Energy Law and Policy, Niyi Ayoola-Daniels, disclosed this in Abuja when he led members of IIPELP advisory board on a courtesy visit to the Attorney General, Mr. Malami on the programme.

The IIPELP founder also received the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Roseline Bozimo, on familiarization tour of IIPELP facility in Abuja in preparation for the workshop.

According to Ayoola-Daniels, the workshop with the theme Law and the Changing Face of Petroleum, Gas and Power Sectors in Nigeria, has become imperative considering series of reforms that the petroleum, gas and power sectors are going through.

He said: “The purpose of the workshop is to equip judicial officers and judges with appropriate legal, fiscal and regulatory issues in recent policy decision by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ministry of Power, the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC),Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company( NBET), Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) as well as other players in the oil and power sectors of Nigeria.”





