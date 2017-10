From: Moshood Adebayo

Wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, on Tuesday, declared open the 17th National Women Conference in Lagos State. The conference was organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

The governors of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel and Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State. attended the opening ceremony of the event

Also, wives of governors of Abia, Enugu, Delta, Osun, Oyo, Kwara and Edo states are in attendance.

Details later…