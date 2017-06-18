The Sun News
Latest
18th June 2017 - Osinbajo wants churches banish thieving members
18th June 2017 - 6 ways to deal with frustration
18th June 2017 - 5 things your hair stylist will prefer you didn’t know
18th June 2017 - 7 signs you are consuming too much sugar
18th June 2017 - Travelogue: My cultural immersion in Burkina Faso
18th June 2017 - China charges ahead as US bogs down in ideological Civil War
18th June 2017 - 818 refugees arrive Banki amid inadequate humanitarian aid
18th June 2017 - Shelve ‘Biafra’, aim for Presidency, Abia APC chairman urges Ndigbo
18th June 2017 - 2018 budget: Fiscal Commission advises FG to stick to Growth Plan
18th June 2017 - Arms smuggling in Nnewi untrue, says Anambra Police Commissioner
Home / Cover / Osinbajo wants churches banish thieving members

Osinbajo wants churches banish thieving members

— 18th June 2017

*As Dogara warns on family system collapse

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has charged churches in the country to banish people of questionable means whose wealth do not match their income.

He gave the charge at the Aso Rock Chapel as the church celebrated this year’s Father’s Day.

“If the church says we will not accept you here or that we will expose you if you are stealing the resources of the country or stealing the resources of a private company or other establishment where you work, we would not have the type of problem that we have in this country.”

Quoting from Genesis 18:19, he urged fathers to emulate Abraham who adhered to God’s instruction to build generations of righteous men and women.

“I want to say that all of our leaders, the Christian leaders; the PFN and CAN, that it is the role of the church to build this nation. And the church has that role because God has said concerning us that we are the light of the world and we are the salt of the earth. That role is a very difficult role. We are not to teach the world how to be like the world but to teach the world how to be like our saviour, Jesus Christ.

“Every time we come to the church, we are told about giving, but we need to talk more about honesty. Just now His Eminence said Nigeria’s great problem is not an absence of prosperity but that we have enough for our needs but we don’t have enough for our greed. The greed of many is what has landed this country where it is today. Many who say the reason they steal is because they need to have an arsenal for future political experiment lie to themselves. It is greed.

“And if the church says you are not allowed to steal and we will ostracise the thieves in our midst when a man’s resource does not measure up to what he earns, then there woill be a change in attitude.

We have to hold people to account first in the church. A man of dubious means must first be told in the church, we will not allow this. If the church ostracises the thieves; if the church says we will not accept thieves here or we will ensure that we expose you, you are stealing the resources of our nation, you are stealing the resources of a private company or other establishments, then we will not have the kind of problems that we have in this country.”

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, warned against the collapse of the family system in the country, urging the government to invest more in family.

He spoke with newsmen shortly after the service and said: “We should invest more, really as a nation, in fatherhood or in family. And when children are properly brought up, you will see that most of the resources we channel towards control of crime and so many other government programmes, there will be no need for them. Because we will have some kinds of transformation that only take place at the family level.

“Certain things cannot be done by the government like we cannot just outsource discipline in a home, the issue of imparting or instilling morality in the life of our citizens. Government certainly cannot do that; it is the role of the family. So when we celebrate fathers like this, we celebrate fatherhood, we emphasize on the importance of the family as a unit in bringing up those components of society.”

 

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Osinbajo wants churches banish thieving members

— 18th June 2017

*As Dogara warns on family system collapse From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has charged churches in the country to banish people of questionable means whose wealth do not match their income. He gave the charge at the Aso Rock Chapel as the church celebrated this year’s Father’s Day. “If the church says…

Share

  • 6 ways to deal with frustration

    — 18th June 2017

    We are all familiar with the feeling of frustration, whether it is as a result of our falling short of achieving specific goals or because of someone else’s shortcomings or failure to meet up with our demands and expectations. Below are 6 ways to deal with the sometimes crippling feeling of frustration. Know and Understand…

    Share

  • 5 things your hair stylist will prefer you didn’t know

    — 18th June 2017

    You might feel like you have hairstylists all figured out, but really you haven’t. The salon and hairstyling life is ‘full of mysteries and fun hacks’, and no matter how close you are to your stylist, there are still a couple of ‘secrets’ they might not let you in on.  Below are 5 things or…

    Share

  • 7 signs you are consuming too much sugar

    — 18th June 2017

    How much sugar is too much for your body? Below are 7 ways your body might be telling you your sugar intake is becoming excessive. Higher Incidence of Acne on Your Skin Eating too much sugar tends to wreak havoc on your skin. There is a relationship between a high-sugar diet and severe acne and…

    Share

  • China charges ahead as US bogs down in ideological Civil War

    — 18th June 2017

    While the United States engages in an ideological civil war about the role of the government in the economy, China has continued to advance its economy under a stable regime, albeit authoritarian. Many analysts have noted that China has an opportunity to become a world leader on several fronts—economy, international relations, environment—while America’s legislative juggernaut…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share