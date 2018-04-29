Osinbajo visits Ondo Thursday

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will, on Thursday, visit Ondo State where he is expected to inaugurate the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic, in Akure, the state capital.

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic is an initiative of the office of the Vice President in partnership with Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment as well as eleven other federal agencies.

Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on Public and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Mrs. Olubunmi Ademosu while addressing a press conference in Akure yesterday said arrangements have been concluded by the state government to receive the Vice president in a grand style.

She emphasised that the Ondo State government has put in place all the required structures and processes that would ensure the success of the programme, assuring that the state was targeting about 10,000 beneficiaries for the project.

She said “the Akeredolu administration has always prioritised the people as a key point of his administration as all programmes we have carried out have been evenly implemented.

“We have also ensured that political influence is avoided with the commitment to facilitate a sense of belonging to residents of the state,” she added.

She expressed confidence that the programme would go a long way in raising new set of enterpreneurs, while the existing ones would be guided on the best steps to take to add value to their efforts.

Ademosu said it would in turn compliment the efforts of the Federal Government in achieving an industrialised society.

Her words “owners of micro, small and medium enterprises are expected to focus on capacity building before accessing the most appropriate financial facility.

“This is why you have businesses that open and shut down in less than few months of establishment. Access to finance for at least five years is the right structure for these businesses and government is already working towards addressing that with the establishment of the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN),” she added.

The Special Adviser explained that the idea of the MSME Clinic which will be personally attended by the Vice President is part of the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to close gap between the enterprises and relevant government agencies.

She noted that agencies like Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) , Bank of Industry (BoI), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and others serve as facilitators of businesses and not obstacles to business development in the country.

Similarly, Ondo State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Timehin Adelegbe said the implementation of the programme is timely.

He said “It is coming at a period the Akeredolu’s administration is intensifying efforts at creating enabling and conducive environment for small scale businessmen in the state.”